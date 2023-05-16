newphone15.com is a website that updates rumors and analysis from technology specialists to help iFans understand more about the latest improvements of the iPhone 15 Series.

—

newphone15.com is a website that compiles information, rumors and predictions regarding the iPhone 15 Series, such as release date, price, specifications, size, camera, 5G chip and more. The website was founded by tech-savvy iFans in January 2023.

newphone15.com updates rumors and analysis from technology specialists to help iFans understand more about the latest improvements of the iPhone 15 before lauching event. The information at newphone15.com is collected and synthesized from reputable foreign sources, which many technology fans are trustworthy:

Specs Tech: owned by the Specs Tech company, founded in 2019 and edited by Mousa Taha. It specializes in updating many smartphone models' prices and technical specifications, including the iPhone 15.

MacRumors: founded by Arnold Kim on February 24, 2000, MacRumors is a website that compiles daily rumors and reports related to Apple and iPhone Series.

Macworld: the online version of Macworld magazine, launched in 1984 under Foundry, IDG Inc. The website provides advice, purchasing guides, reviews, and expert analysis of smartphones, including the iPhone 15.

Techradar: founded by Future PLC in 2008, Techradar is a consumer technology website that aims to provide purchasing advice, tips, and information about high-tech devices, including Apple's iPhone.

PhoneArena: established by Pressian Karakostov in 2001, PhoneArena is a specialized website that predicts, analyzes, reviews expert opinions and creates news articles - entertaining videos about technology products in general and the iPhone 15 in particular.

YouTube Channel ConceptsiPhone: ConceptsiPhone is a news channel established on May 11, 2013, providing videos updating rumors, introducing products, and describing the latest iPhone model designs, including the iPhone 15.

newphone15.com not only updates but also makes predictions based on sources gathered information from technology experts, famous leakers on Twitter and Instagram, or graphic designers who simulate the iPhone 15 Series:

Ming-Chi Kuo: an analyst at TF International Securities with an accuracy rate of up to 72.5% (according to AppleTrack, updated on 12/22/2021). On 4/12/2023, Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted: "Removing the solid-state button design of the two iPhone 15 Pro models negatively affects manufacturers such as Cirrus Logic and AAC."

Mark Gurman: a technology analyst and journalist at Bloomberg who often makes accurate predictions about the iPhone. In a Bloomberg post on 1/8/2023, Mark Gurman said that the iPhone 15 would have Dynamic Island, a titanium frame (for the Pro model), haptic volume buttons, USB-C connectivity, and a faster processor.

Jeff Pu: a technology analyst at Haitong International Securities, Hong Kong, who has recently become famous for reports on the iPhone, including the iPhone 15. Jeff Pu has predicted that the iPhone Pro models will "increase in price due to some rumored hardware updates" according to a MacRumors report on 3/15/2023.

Jon Prosser: the editor-in-chief of the website and YouTube channel Front Page Tech, a "rising star" with accurate predictions about Apple in 2020. Jon Prosser has not made any predictions about the iPhone 15, but his renderings of the previous iPhone 14 are said to have simulated the upcoming 15th version (according to iCaveDave, on 4/8/2022).

newphone15.com continuously updates on new changes in technology, mechanisms, policies, and much other information from Apple. The website offers expert predictions based on assessments of sources or historical data (release date, pricing, specifications, etc.) of the predecessor version, which gives iFans an overview of Apple's latest improvements and helps iFans understand the newest version better. newphone15.com is also a place where iFans can freely exchange information, express their opinions, and answer questions related to iPhone 15. With these missions, newphone15.com is committed to providing iFans and smartphone enthusiasts with the most accurate, reliable, and appealing information about iPhone 15.

For more information, please visit: https://newphone15.com

About the website: newphone15.com is a leading website for information on iPhone 15, established by tech-savvy iFans in January 2023. newphone15.com is a source of information for the Vietnamese iFan community and a platform for knowledge exchange, information sharing, and expression of opinions by iFans.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newphone15/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/newphone15com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/newphone15com

About Us: /newphone15.com/

Contact Info:

Name: newphone15.com

Email: Send Email

Organization: newphone15.com

Address: 36 Hoang Cau Street, O Cho Dua Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Website: https://newphone15.com/



Release ID: 89097650

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.