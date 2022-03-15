Preliminary Agreement for a Long-Term Service Contract Between ITA Airways and Swissport International for the Handling Business Unit of Alitalia in Extraordinary Administration

ROME, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In relation to the tender for the acquisition of the handling business unit of Alitalia under Extraordinary Administration expiring today, 14 March 2022, ITA Airways announces that it has signed a preliminary agreement with the handling company Swissport International, for a service contract.



If the tender is awarded to Swissport International, this preliminary agreement will be consolidated, in compliance with ITA Airways' governance processes, into a long-term service contract for handling activities relating to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports.

The agreement is based on the general terms and conditions of the Standard Ground Handling Agreement (published by IATA - 2013 and 2018 Editions), with all the exceptions, derogations and special conditions indicated in the applicable EU regulations.

In the event that Swissport International should not be awarded the tender issued by Alitalia under Extraordinary Administration, this preliminary agreement will be terminated. In this case ITA Airways underlines that, based on its interest in the handling business unit of Alitalia in EA and respecting the professionalism of its workforce, it intends to take on the ability to carry out handling activities internally, pursuing the best results in terms of economics and customers service and in full compliance with the applicable regulatory framework.

In both cases, ITA Airways intends to achieve the economic and service level objectives without the need to acquire any stake in the company that will be awarded the tender.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d06ba3cd-ed21-4a36-9351-819862762568