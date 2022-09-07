Premier Local Government Organization Announces Plans for New Global Engagement Strategy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International City/County Management Association (ICMA), announced a new initiative aimed at strengthening local government management practices through a global learning approach. In collaboration with its partners and members throughout the world, ICMA will develop new programs, launch new services, and conduct new research in order to advance effective local government management practices.



“No matter where you are in the world, and regardless of the form of government a nation adopts, local government officials are the ones who have the most direct impact on our daily lives,” said Marc Ott, ICMA executive director and CEO. “This new initiative adopted by our board provides strategic direction as we continue to serve as the leading voice on local government management and administration practices.”

ICMA has a long history of supporting local governments across the globe. Through federal grant programs and partnerships, ICMA has advanced essential thought leadership on issues such as pollution mitigation, financial and economic stability, education, and urban planning in over 70 countries since its founding. Through existing programs, ICMA has already enabled 3,000 individuals in the Philippines to utilize climate information to improve resiliency and provided 60 youth in Bangladesh with mentorship to develop conflict-management and other skills.

These international collaborations are the catalyst for this new global strategy, which will support further strategic commitment to sharing ICMA’s resources and expertise with local governments around the world.

“In an ever more globalized world, we have so much to learn from each other as we strive to serve our communities,” said Troy Brown, President of ICMA. “We’re excited to see the types of thought leadership and new ideas that emerge from a more direct international emphasis on government administration across the globe.”

In our increasingly globalized society, many of the most pressing, complex issues facing local governments, from climate change to public health, transcend borders. There are over 500,000 local governments around the globe that employ millions of individuals, representing a significant opportunity to share ICMA’s educational opportunities and expertise.

