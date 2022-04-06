The Premiere Law Firm That Takes Personal Injury And Lemon Law Seriously

—

Rezvani Law Firm is an exceptional law office that exemplifies determination, compassion, and diligence with every client they assist. Through fierce litigation, persuasive settlement efforts and keen knowledge of California law, this team of legal experts is dedicated to fighting on your behalf!



Rezvani Law Firm works expeditiously to assist clients with obtaining the compensation they deserve. This law office takes a no-hassle approach to serve others as they take your stress and instead, give you hope. As a firm that understands how overwhelming accidents are for injury victims, there is no charge unless they secure the payment that adequately fits the case.



This law firm has successfully represented numerous personal injury victims with cases related to ridesharing, premise liability, motorcycle, lemon law, wrongful death, slip and fall, and car accident injuries across California. The team at Rezvani Law Firm supports and encourages their dependents during some of the most difficult times in their life.



Spearheading this law firm is attorney Mathew Rezvani alongside his brother Joshua Rezvani who is the Chief Operating Officer. Mathew is a highly reputable figure in his community, with community members stating "He is an integral part of the LA community and has dedicated his time to help out as he is a part of many local organizations.” This family-run law firm has recently coined the name “Accident Brothers” because of their specialty in motor vehicle accidents and personal injury. Mathew wanted to brand his law firm name in a way that would be recognizable to his clients and to the city of Los Angeles. This firm understands how stressful and frightening it can be to suffer a serious injury or lose a loved one because of an individual’s negligence or misconduct. Because of this, Rezani Law Firm upholds integral principles that protect the rights, interests, and future of their clients.



This leading law firm possesses the tools, resources, and principles to achieve success for a wide range of victims and families who have been injured or wronged at the hands of others - no matter the size or strength of their legal opponents. The Accident Brothers have represented numerous clients in a variety of personal injury and lemon law matters throughout California and they continue to make a difference in the lives of each client.





Contact Info:

Name: Matthew Rezvani

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Rezvani Law Firm

Address: 10866 Wilshire Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90048​

Website: https://www.accidentbrothers.com/joshuarezvani



