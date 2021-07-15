Premium Homecare Brand HIZERO Unveils Award-Winning All-In-One Hard Floor Cleaner

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 July 2021 - HIZERO , a premium home appliances maker, today unveiled its latest revolutionary all-in-one cordless bionic floor cleaner, that offers superior cleaning performance, and other benefits like quiet running and enhanced user ergonomics.









"Powerful yet lightweight, the new HIZERO F803 delivers consumers powerful yet gentle and versatile cleaning of liquids and solids from all hard floor types, leaving surfaces super clean and hygienic," said HIZERO CEO Sam Li.

In April, the HIZERO F803 all-in-one cordless bionic floor cleaner won the bronze Edison Awards. It was handpicked for the best-of-the-best accolade by 3,000 of the world's top ranking senior business executives, academics, and innovation professionals.

More than a vacuum cleaner

The HIZERO F803 hard floor cleaner utilises a revolutionary polymer roller head to pick up liquids, dust, and other particles and then seamlessly separates them into separate, waste-specific compartments – leaving behind a clean, air dry floor.

And because its technology is not a vacuum system, the HIZERO F803 reduces the risk of dust particles from laminate and other hard floors being resuspended, which is good news for those suffering breathing conditions sparked by airborne allergens.

HIZERO UltimateClean™ technology differs from traditional vacuum cleaners and mops because it captures dust, allergen particles, and other waste and transports them into specific compartments built into the sleek and slender body of the HIZERO F803, making it a premium choice for people with an allergy or asthma.

The new HIZERO F803 all-in-one cordless bionic floor cleaner harnesses HIZERO UltimateClean™ technology to give consumers a contemporary, hyper efficient, and versatile appliance that mops, sweeps, dries, and self-cleans with greater performance than competitors using traditional wet floor washing technologies.

Key benefits of the HIZERO F803

Cordless

Extra-long 60 minute run time from a full charge

One full charge enables the one-litre water tank to clean 100 square metres of hard floor before recharging is required

Easy disposal of water from waste separation compartments

All dust is collected in the dirty water tank; dust is not transferred from floor to air

Thoughtfully designed to be lightweight and manoeuvrable

Only 60db — quieter than traditional vacuum cleaners (about 70db and up)





The HIZERO F803 is the latest in the range of state-of-the-art upright HIZERO Bionic Floor cordless hard-floor cleaner. HIZERO harnesses revolutionary bionic technology design approaches to give consumers a truly versatile appliance that sweeps, washes, dries, and self-cleans. Earlier recognition includes the U.S. 2018 VDTA Innovative Cleaning Technology of the Year Award, Malaysia's HOMEDEC 2017 Innovative Product Prize, and a nomination for the 2019 IHA global innovation award.

The new hard floor cleaner will be rolled out into key markets starting in China, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and elsewhere in the USA and Europe from mid-2021. The company will also unveil its own HIZERO branded eco-friendly disinfectant liquid for global distribution.

The HIZERO F803 is now available at major departmental stores, specialised home appliance stores and major online platforms like Lazada and Shopee. Recommended retail price is SGD 999.00.

More product images and videos can be found in the press kit .





About HIZERO Technologies CO.,LTD

HIZERO Technologies CO.,LTD founded in 2013, specialises in innovative cleaning technology. Inspired by bionics, HIZERO created the world's first dual-use and self-cleanable floor cleaner. Inspired by nature, HIZERO makes life simpler.





About VISO Pte Ltd

VISO Pte Ltd , a subsidiary of Visionary Solutions Sdn Bhd, is a distributor that has since established a name for itself as the premier solutions company providing highly effective, premium quality products. We pride ourselves in representing products that actually work!





#HIZERO