Premium Struts and Shocks brand PRT already making waves after SEA launch

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after debuting in Southeast Asia, automotive struts and shock absorbers manufacturer PRT (Performance Ride Technology) in Southeast Asia, is already garnering strong interest from dealers and distributors with its OEM-quality parts that pass even the strictest automaker specifications.

The launch of PRT, which is the premium brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited, couldn't have come at a better time. According to marketing intelligence firm Mordor Intelligence, the Asia Pacific automotive parts and components market is expected to balloon to more than USD 72 billion in value by 2026.

"It's only been a month after we debuted in the region and we've already received numerous enquiries about our products. We have even signed a deal with a major distributor in Thailand. PRT is well-positioned to supply not only the highest-quality products, but also meet the expected increase in volume requirement in the coming years," says Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.

Aside from having a wide range of premium products (over 3,000 types of struts) with competitive prices, PRT also has a confidence-inspiring track record. Operating for more than 25 years, PRT has modern global plants that can put out over two million products a month, has global quality certifications, and is available in 67 countries.

PRT has a wide-range of offerings, from complete strut assemblies to standalone struts and shock absorbers. PRT strut assemblies feature seamless working cylinders, mounts and sleeves, and have vehicle specific-components to ensure compatibility.

PRT struts can also be used in over 95% vehicle makes and models. It features micro-smooth chrome plated piston rod, a high-performance, all-weather hydraulic oil, and is available for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks.

PRT's shock absorbers also feature application-tuned technology, nitrogen pressurization to eliminate foaming and cavitation, and multi-state shim valve design.

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) is the North American brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited, which operates in China and the United States. Operating for more than 25 years in over 67 countries, PRT produces parts that can be used in almost all types of vehicles, from cars, to SUVs, and even trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers.

For more, please visit www.prtautoparts.com and PRT's social media pages: