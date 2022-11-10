Prenetics Announces Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

LONDON AND HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights:



-- Reported third quarter 2022 revenue of US$80 million

-- Reported loss from operations of US$9 million, adjusted earnings1 of US$21 million and adjusted EBITDA2 of US$27 million in the third quarter

-- Achieved gross margin of 59% in the third quarter

-- Appointed Professor Robert Harris, founder and former CEO of Lakeside Healthcare Group, one of UK's largest GP practices, as Executive Chairman of Prenetics EMEA

-- Ended the third quarter with cash and other short-term assets3 of approximately US$250 million

-- Obtained HSBC banking facilities of US$50 million for general corporate purposes and liquidity for potential acquisitions, demonstrating confidence from financial institutions



Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Prenetics, said "I'm very proud of our strong results, demonstrating our continued growth, and reflecting the success we've had in performing over 26 million COVID-19 laboratory and at-home tests to date. Looking ahead, we expect to see continued demand in COVID testing to drive near term revenues. I'm also very excited to see our global clinical strategy taking shape, as we launch more tests into more clinics. As part of our UK restructuring, we've recently added Professor Robert Harris as our Executive Chairman for Prenetics EMEA. We are thrilled to be able to leverage his knowledge and experience as a co-founder and former CEO of Lakeside Healthcare Group, which he grew into one of the largest GP practices in the UK. We believe with the addition of Prof. Harris and our new UK strategy, we aim to provide clinical care to 1 million people by 2025. Lastly, we are now in final discussions for multiple acquisitions in the area of clinical cancer genomics, virtual care and primary care clinics which we believe would be highly synergistic and accretive to Prenetics as we continue on our mission to build an end to end health ecosystem. I look forward to providing key updates in the coming months.



Professor Robert Harris, Executive Chairman of Prenetics EMEA, added "I am thrilled to join Prenetics as they continue to scale the business and approach exciting roll-up opportunities. Having previously built one of the UK's largest GP practices, managing hundreds and thousands of patients, I'm impressed by Prenetics' suite of preventive and diagnostic tests, and their goal of providing a greater level of care to patients."



Financial Guidance



Prenetics provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure.



For full year 2022, Prenetics raises revenue guidance to the range of US$270 million to US$280 million and raises full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of US$47 million to US$53 million.



About Prenetics



Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a major global diagnostics and genetic testing company with the mission to bring health closer to millions of people globally and decentralize healthcare by making the three pillars - Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care - comprehensive and accessible to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, with operations across 9 locations, including United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; and provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing. To learn more about Prenetics, visit



Enquires:



Investors:

investors@prenetics.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Prenetics, and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections.



All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including, but not limited to, statements about Prenetics' future results of operations and financial position, plans for new product development and geographic expansion, objectives of management for future operations, projections of market opportunity and revenue growth, competitive position, and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of Prenetics, which involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this document, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: changes in applicable laws or regulations applicable to Prenetics; developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the regulatory environment and changes in laws, regulations or policies in which Prenetics operate; Prenetics' ability to successfully compete in highly competitive industries and markets; Prenetics' ability to continue to adjust its offerings to meet market demand; Prenetics' ability to attract customers to choose its products and services and grow its ecosystem; political instability in the jurisdictions in which Prenetics operates; the overall economic environment and general market and economic conditions in the jurisdiction in which Prenetics operates; and Prenetics' ability to execute its strategies, manage growth and maintain its corporate culture as it grows. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties included in Prenetics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.



Website



Prenetics intends to use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company's website at



Basis of Presentation



Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures." Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures



To supplement Prenetics' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted profit for the period. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends.



Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS operating results (1) Equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, and (4) other discretionary items determined by management. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company's public disclosures.



In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of (Loss)/Profit from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)", "Reconciliation of Gross Profit under IFRS and Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-IFRS)" and "Reconciliation of Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and Adjusted Profit for the period (Non-IFRS)" set forth at the end of this document.



Notes

1. Adjusted Profit (non-IFRS) represents (loss)/profit from operations under IFRS before equity-settled share-based payment expenses, other strategic financing, restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business, transactional expense and non-recurring expense and fair value adjustments. See the section titled "Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliation of Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and Adjusted profit for the period (Non-IFRS)" for more details.

2. Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) represents (loss)/profit from operations under IFRS before equity-settled share-based payment expenses, depreciation and amortization, other strategic financing, restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business, transactional expense and non-recurring expense, and finance income, exchange gain or loss. See the section titled "Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliation of (Loss)/Profit from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)" for more details.

3. Represents current assets, comprising cash and cash equivalents, short-term financial assets, trade receivables, deposits, prepayments and other receivables, deferred expenses and inventory.





