Prenetics To Be The Exclusive RT-PCR COVID-19 Testing Partner For The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2021

"Health is Not a Sprint, It's a Marathon"

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenetics (the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, announced today it has been appointed as the official RT-PCR COVID-19 testing partner for the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2021, which is set to take place on October 24. The appointment marks the continued efforts by Prenetics to bring healthcare closer to people by providing rapid Covid-19 results and making testing easy and accurate for the marathon and the Hong Kong community.

Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Athletics Affiliates (HKAAA), the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2021 has become one of the most iconic sporting events in Hong Kong, and will be the first major mass participatory sporting event in Hong Kong since the start of the pandemic. Prenetics is the exclusive RT-PCR testing provider at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon and will conduct mandatory screening of around 20,000 runners, officials and volunteers. All runners participating in the physical run are required to conduct a COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before race day as part of the government's anti-pandemic measures.

Prenetics will provide the testing service for enrolled runners from October 21 -23, 2021 at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. All tests must be pre-booked prior to the testing day on Prenetics dedicated website for the event at https://projectscreen.co/hk-scm/. Enrolled runners will be given a wristband at the testing site before their sample collection, which will need to be worn on the day of event as a proof of valid attendance. Each of their samples will be collected by trained medical personnel. Once the test results are ready, runners will be notified of their test results through their Prenetics account, SMS and email.

Prenetics, driven by a duty of responsibility, has now processed more than 6M PCR laboratory tests globally. Prenetics COVID-19 PCR tests are approved and recognized by the Hong Kong and the United Kingdom government. Furthermore, Prenetics came to International fame as the company providing COVID-19 tests to all 20 clubs in the English Premier League. Most recently, Prenetics also launched Circle HealthPod, a rapid and portable molecular health monitoring system for all infectious diseases, starting with COVID-19, with development having begun on Influenza and STDs. In approximately 20 minutes, individuals can receive PCR quality results on the HealthPod.

Mr. Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder, Prenetics said, "We are humbled to support the revival of this major large-scale event, a real beacon of optimism for the community of Hong Kong. We believe health is not a sprint, it's a marathon. Prenetics is helping on the front line to safeguard the health and safety of the public, as we continue to disrupt and decentralise healthcare by bringing it closer to our community."

Prenetics announced on September 16, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The announcement marks Prenetics as the first unicorn from Hong Kong to be publicly listed in any market.

Mr. Kwan Kee, Chairman of the HKAAA said, "We are honoured to promote distance running events in Hong Kong and to prove the capability in organizing large sports event under social distancing measures. I would like to express my appreciation to our exclusive RT-PCR testing provider Prenetics for the great support in ensuring that all runners could enjoy the run safely."

About Prenetics

Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing that is disrupting and decentralising healthcare with a focus on prevention, diagnostics and personalized care. Prenetics is led by serial entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, and operational in 10 countries with a team of over 700. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing.