PRENETICS LAUNCHES CIRCLE HEALTHPOD AT HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PROVIDING TRAVELLERS WITH RAPID COVID-19 PCR QUALITY RESULTS IN LESS THAN 60 MINUTES

Results A vailable I n the F orm of D igital H ealth P assport, SMS and E mail

HealthPod Results Accepted by 13 Countries as Valid Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test: USA , Canada , UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Sweden , Luxembourg , New Zealand , South Korea and more

Circle HealthPod, with T echnology D eveloped at University of Oxford , is a CE-IVD M arked R apid D etection H ealth M onitoring S ystem with 98.4% M olecular A ccuracy

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenetics (the "Company"), a global leader in diagnostics and genetic testing, today announced that it has launched Circle HealthPod for COVID-19 pre-departure testing in Hong Kong International Airport ("HKIA"). Using its Circle HealthPod, the Company is now offering rapid molecular testing to travellers departing HKIA, addressing the need from a growing number of countries for a reduced pre-flight testing window.

Prenetics' COVID-19 rapid molecular tests provide results in less than 60 minutes for the end-to-end service from swabbing until results are available, with negative results accepted by 13 countries globally, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand, South Korea, Paraguay and Aruba. Each test is priced at HKD 399, with nasal swab collection to be performed by trained health professionals at HKIA.

All tests must be paid and booked in advance via Prenetics' website at https://projectscreen.co/en-hk/rt-lamp/. The Company will conduct the tests at the Service Counter A03 at the HKIA Arrival Hall A, where travellers will receive the testing kit and be guided to the sample collection site. The tests are processed at Prenetics' internationally accredited airport laboratory and travellers will be notified of their test results via their digital passport, SMS and email.

The Company will be using its recently launched Circle HealthPod, a CE-IVD marked molecular rapid health monitoring system for COVID-19 and for infectious diseases, to conduct the testing. It delivers PCR-quality results in less than 30 minutes (and as quickly as 19 minutes for positive results) and detects all currently known COVID-19 strains, including the Delta and Omicron variants. Circle HealthPod has a 98.4% concordance with tests conducted by clinical laboratories using RT PCR technology, the current "gold standard" for laboratory testing.

Prenetics has now processed more than 6 million PCR laboratory tests globally. The Company is currently operating six airport testing laboratories, with one in HKIA and five in the United Kingdom, including London Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport, London City Airport and East Midlands Airport.

Mr. Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of Prenetics said, "The adoption of Circle HealthPod for rapid pre-departure testing at Hong Kong International Airport is a further validation of our innovative technology and we are looking to roll out Circle HealthPod in additional airports globally. As travel resumes and countries across the world continue to safe-guard their borders, Circle HealthPod will play a significant role in offering portable, PCR quality, rapid testing solutions to keep the community safe."

Prenetics announced on September 16, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by Adrian Cheng. On November 10, 2021, the Company filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. SEC and the planned business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

About Prenetics

Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a major global diagnostics and genetic testing company with the mission to bring health closer to millions of people globally and decentralize healthcare by making the three pillars — Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care — comprehensive and accessible to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, with a team of over 700 employees and operations across 9 locations, including United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing. To learn more about Prenetics, visit www.prenetics.com.