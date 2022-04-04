Prepare USD 1 million for the GoPlay Creator Fund, GoPlay Invites Local Creators to Develop a Creator Economy in Indonesia

Embracing the Professional User Generated Content scheme, GoPlay Facilitates New Content Creators in Indonesia to Find Their Fans Community.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage creators to be closer to their true fans, GoPlay, an interactive live streaming platform from Gojek, officially launched the GoPlay Creator Fund program. With more than USD 1 million (IDR 15 billion), this program aimed to open the access to sustainable income for creators and encourage the growth of the creator economy in Indonesia. Thus, creators have the opportunity to get a monthly bonus with an instant and seamless disbursement process, the potential for increased virtual gifts, training, and special benefits to increase the scale of their live show program.



Open to all creators in Indonesia from various genres, including new creators who don't have viewers and followers yet, the GoPlay Creator Fund program will run throughout the year. Through the instant withdrawal feature that GoPlay has previously launched, creators can enjoy a speed fund disbursement process after their live show ends. The GoPlay Creator Fund program is expected to increase the GoPlay content creator development program's scale.

GoPlay's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edy Sulistyo explained, "Focusing on interactive livestream services since 2021, GoPlay continues to strengthen our position as the home of local Indonesian creators. We continue to encourage the growth of new creators by introducing the Professional User Generated Content (PUGC) scheme, which opens the door wide for new content creators with quality controlled-content. Thus, they have the opportunity to find a loyal fan community on GoPlay. Through the GoPlay Creator Fund, GoPlay is committed to supporting the livelihood of Indonesia's content creators to earn a sustainable income. This program aligns with Gojek's mission to provide social impact for our ecosystem."

With terms and conditions applied, each creator will get a monthly bonus amount correlated with livestream frequency on GoPlay, the number of viewers, and how creators can find true fans from their audience community. To support transparency and innovation, creators will also receive monthly performance reports sent directly to each creator and access to instant withdrawals every month or when the show ends. GoPlay will also hold various special missions and livestreaming content creation training for all creators to ensure the quality and interactivity of their content and bring all creators closer to the audience.

Previously, GoPlay has enabled fans to get closer to their favorite creators through various interactive features such as chat, live quizzes, trivia, live games, and others. Furthermore, fans can immediately appreciate their favorite creator's financially with the virtual gift feature. Along the way, the virtual gift feature continues to attract viewers and content creators because of its convenience for new creators who can immediately hold live shows and earn income immediately afterward. Edy added, "Learn from our understanding and intense interaction with local creators, GoPlay sees more and more Indonesians choosing a content creator as their main profession. So, access towards virtual gifts results as their income after an event or live show quickly and reliably becomes crucial because it becomes the main source of their daily income. Unlike other platforms, from the beginning GoPlay has also provided an instant withdrawal feature for content creators where they have access to direct disbursement of their income instantly and seamlessly in minutes. Through GoPlay, new content creators can fully focus on creating positive content with the full support of GoPlay's various features."

Various creators on GoPlay have collected revenues of more than tens to even hundreds of millions each month through the virtual gift feature collected from viewers during streaming on GoPlay. GoPlay's Chief Strategic Officer Martinus Faisal added, "Unlike other platforms where the creators rely heavily on sponsors from brands to earn revenue, GoPlay has encouraged the creators economy scheme since its inception. The creator economy requires that creators' income not come from brands only, but mainly from fans. Since the first time the GoPlay livestream service arrived, new creators have had the opportunity to earn revenue directly from the audience through the virtual gift feature without a certain minimum criteria. Through the GoPlay Creator Fund, not only creators can access monthly bonuses but, their virtual gifts from their true fans will potentially increase, along with the intimacy of creators to their true fans, even to the other potential true fans."

Beside monthly bonuses and the potential for increasing virtual gifts, creators have the opportunity to get various benefits in expanding the scale of the live show program. Some of these advantages include:

Promotion and paid advertising support for creator on various GoPlay owned media channels

A special edition virtual gift with a unique design at a live show hosted by the creator

Opportunity to uses GoPlay recording studio in Jakarta for live streaming needs

for live streaming needs Opportunity to appears in regular GoPlay live performances, such as GoCoustic (GoPlay's weekly acoustic entertainment) or GoPlay Playground (a monthly special show featuring various GoPlay's top creators)

Opportunity to get sponsorship from brand partners facilitated by GoPlay

Special mentorship from the GoPlay team

"From the beginning, we aspired that GoPlay could contribute to the future of Indonesia through positive and also entertaining content, and we also saw this demand from GoPlay users. Through this program, more creators can fully create interactive, educative, and entertaining shows for their true fans, and not just create another viral content only. Doing live streaming content is not as easy as creating regular video content that can be edited or added some filters, or other ways to enhance the final result. But in live streaming, creators can show their potential to get to know and interact with viewers more. So that in the end, the audience can appreciate more than just the video editing skills, but the quality of the creator's work in question." Edy concluded.

About GoPlay

GoPlay is an interactive live streaming platform from Gojek that presents unique and quality local content. Founded in 2018, GoPlay delivers quality local content, from various featured local films and series to diverse, high-quality regular live stream content. Currently, GoPlay users can enjoy multiple live streaming content, including the JKT48 Liveshow collaboration program, Japanese culture class Hirosensei, a talk show about women empowerment, She Talks, live quiz Tebak Lagu, live trivia Trivia Time, and many more.

The use of technology in GoPlay Live, which is equipped with various interactive features such as Private/Group Chat, Shout Out/Question & Answer, Virtual gifts, Trivia, Polling, and Live shopping, allows users to enjoy various live stream entertainment with friends and family safely. In line with Gojek's mission to provide social impact to the ecosystem, GoPlay is committed to supporting the sustainability of content creators in Indonesia by providing access and a platform that ensures a sustainable income. So, content creators can continue to introduce their work to a broader market.

In addition to the interactive live streaming platform, GoPlay also offers subscription video-on-demand services that include GoPlay Original content, GoPlay Exclusive, GoPlay Indie independent film galleries, and other premium content galleries as GoPlay Rental (pay-per-view service). A variety of GoPlay Live live stream content shows can also be accessed at http://goplay.co.id/live .

The GoPlay app is available for download on Android and iOS. Website www.goplay.co.id Twitter: @goplayindonesia | Instagram: @goplayindonesia.

About Gojek

Gojek is Southeast Asia's leading on-demand platform and a pioneer of the multi-service ecosystem model, providing access to a wide range of services including transportation, food delivery, logistics and more. Gojek is founded on the principle of leveraging technology to remove life's daily frictions by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market.

The company was first established in 2010 focusing on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services, before launching its app in January 2015 in Indonesia. Since then, Gojek has grown to become the leading on-demand platform in Indonesia, with additional operations in Vietnam and Singapore. The Gojek platform now comprises over 2.5 million driver partners across the region. Gojek is part of the GoTo Group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia, consisting of Gojek, Tokopedia and GoTo Financial.

Gojek is dedicated to solving the daily challenges faced by consumers, while improving the quality of life for millions of people across Southeast Asia, especially those in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Gojek application is available for download via iOS and Android.