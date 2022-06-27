Preparing to Meet Industry 5.0 Head-on: Sign-up Beginning for ASUS's "AI Talent Training Program" Online Classes

TAIPEI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the government's New Southbound Policy, and under the guidance of the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, the "AI Talent Training Program" is intended to perform the full-scale training of AI talent. As part of this program, the ASUS IoT Group is cooperating with the Taipei Computer Association to familiarize trainees with the Industry 5.0 concept through industry trend analysis. Course content includes: introduction of AI technologies, machine vision defect detection/ waveform data analysis tools and their application, introduction to industrial safety protective platforms/ equipment predictive maintenance platforms and their application, and sharing of successful cases.

Course content is supplemented with individual or small group projects giving trainees a chance to actually use AI vision defect detection software developed by ASUS, and resolve some of the common manufacturing defect detection problems faced by their companies or the industry. Trainees who complete the course and pass examination will receive a certificate, which can be used to prove their skills when tackling smart manufacturing inspection work in the future. We urge all interested individuals to sign up quickly. The course is planned for July on the AI Talent Training Program online learning platform; please visit https://staic.tca.org.tw/ for more information.

Organizers

Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs AI Talent Training Program SEA Taiwan AI College Taipei Computer Association

Co-organizer：ASUS

[About ASUS]

As one of the world's leading technology brands, ASUS strives to create original, intuitive, and easy-to-use products and solutions, give people an unparalleled user experience, and draft roadmaps for better digital lifestyles. ASUS has an R&D team with close to 50 world-class members, and has gained a reputation for its technology blueprints for tomorrow embodying evolutionary innovations. ASUS receives an average more than 11 quality, innovation, and design awards each year, and has been selected as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune magazine.

[About ASUS IoT]

ASUS IoT is one of ASUS's sub-brands, and is responsible for software-hardware integration in the fields of AI and IoT, and development of customized solutions. It is dedicated to becoming a dependable embedded solution provider, and hopes to provide world-class products and services to diverse markets, while ensuring that users enjoy the convenient and secure living and working environment.