Preqin Appoints Head of APAC Research

Geetanjali Bhalotia Joins as Company Expands Presence in APAC

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preqin , the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, has appointed data management veteran, Geetanjali Bhalotia, as its Head of Research in Asia-Pacific (APAC). This fits into the firm's ambitious goals to deepen its data coverage in APAC and further cement its relationships within the alternative assets industry.



Geetanjali Bhalotia, Head of Research in Asia-Pacific, Preqin

As the interest in alternative investments in the APAC region is surging, Preqin continues to build out its research, data, and insights capabilities to best serve over 170,000+ professionals globally.

With over 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, Geetanjali started her career at JP Morgan, before moving to Credit Risk Management at Deutsche Bank. Most recently, she was Bloomberg's Head of Data Management for South-East Asia and Australia, managing multiple asset classes including equities, loans, and commodities. Geetanjali holds an MBA from the Management Development Institute and is a Bachelor of Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. Alongside her distinguished professional career, she has always championed attracting diverse talent into the industry.

In her new role as Head of APAC Research at Preqin, Geetanjali is responsible for executing the company's data strategy in APAC. She is a key member of the regional leadership team and works closely with the global executive committee. With demands for increased data quality, Geetanjali will help to expand Preqin's name in the region through forging new relationships and nurturing existing ones within the alternatives asset community.

Geetanjali Bhalotia says: "Alternative investment is such an exciting and rapidly growing space. Preqin projects a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12% which will boost all alternatives AUM (Assets Under Management) from $13.3tn at the end of 2021 to $23.2tn by the close of 2026, with Asia expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over next 5 years. Preqin is the market leader in this space, and I am so thrilled to join the team and be part of its growth story. In my new role as Head of APAC Research, I plan to bring value to our clients by providing quality information about alternative investments in a timely manner and tap into new growth markets."

Commenting on the appointment, Christoph Knaack, CEO of Preqin, says: "We are thrilled to have Geetanjali join Preqin, and she will be instrumental in further deepening our relationships and building connections with LPs (Limited Partners) and GPs (General Partners) in APAC. I am confident that with her extensive experience in data management and financial services, Geetanjali will lead the APAC research team to new heights of success."

Preqin has currently more than 1,000 staff across 15 offices globally and is going through a strong growth phase. With the acquisition of Colmore, a leading private markets technology, services, and administration business, in August 2021, Preqin is serving its customers through the entire private market investment lifecycle – from fundraising and investor relations to deal origination, due diligence and portfolio monitoring.

About Preqin

Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of data, analysis, and insights to the alternatives industry. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for almost 20 years, enabling more than 170,000+ global professionals to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. Through close partnerships with its clients, Preqin continuously builds innovative tools and mines new intelligence, helping them to make better decisions every day. For more information visit www.preqin.com.