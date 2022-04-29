Presale Tickets to Southeast Asia's Largest Marvel Exhibition Available for Purchase Starting Today

Get your tickets now here

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touted as the largest Marvel Exhibition in Southeast Asia, Marvel Studios: A Universe of Heroes Exhibition Indonesia is set to open its doors to the public this May 21 to September 3, 2022 in City Hall, Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) 3, Jakarta.



Marvel Studios: A Universe of Heroes Exhibition Indonesia 2022

Visitors can relive the past decade of Marvel Studios' epic storytelling and come up close and personal with an extensive collection of original props, costumes, and concept art from selected Marvel films. The exhibition will showcase more than 60 original movie properties spanning nearly 2,000 sqm area.

Come experience first-hand the immersive, ground-breaking displays of Marvel's most iconic Super Heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Wandavision, Guardians of The Galaxy, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Shang Chi, Eternals to the latest series from Marvel Studios, Moon Knight. Visitors can also engage in a variety of Marvel-inspired activities throughout the exhibition months.

Tickets for Marvel Studios: A Universe of Heroes Exhibition Indonesia is now on sale online at Tiket.com and offline at PIM 1 (Ground Floor), PIM 3 (near Redemption Counter 2nd Floor) starting May 12nd, 2022 or other date determined by the organizer and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia. Tickets will also be available during our roadshow that will be held at several malls in Jakarta Metropolitan Area (to be announced soon). Early bird special price is available for visitors who purchase their tickets between April 29th until May 20nd, 2022.

"For the past decades, Marvel Studios has brought epic storytelling to consumers, and has held a special place in many Indonesians' hearts. Through this exhibition, we are so excited to bring the iconic stories and characters even closer to fans in Indonesia. We hope this immersive exhibition will allow Marvel fans to experience the MCU in a more unique and interesting way," said Dendy Triadi, Project Director of Visindotama, the exhibition's organizer and promotor.

For more information about Marvel Studios: A Universe of Heroes Exhibition Indonesia, please visit our website.

About The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution; and four content groups—Studios, General Entertainment, Sports and International—focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms.

For more information, please visit https://thewaltdisneycompany.com/.

About Visindotama

Visindotama is an official hosting provider of the event Marvel Studios: A Universe of Heroes Exhibition Indonesia. Visindotama is the Event Organizer that delivers unforgettable moments and immersive attractions for a global market. Visindotama has been working with 100+ clients from national to international events nationwide. https://visindotama.com

About Beast Kingdom

At Beast Kingdom, we believe in the power of creating experiences. With 10 years of growth in developing IP exhibitions, opening retail stores and manufacturing high-end licensed collectibles, apparel and novelty items based on franchises from Marvel, Disney and more, we have successfully carved a niche in the field of pop-culture licensed development. Headquartered in Taiwan, and with products distributed in over 20 countries as well as offices in mainland China and Malaysia, we are committed to being the premier: Entertainment Experience Creator and Platform. For more information about Beast Kingdom, please visit: https://www.beast-kingdomsea.com/

Media Contact:

Avila Amorita/Project Assistant/+6281222219937/avila@visindotama.com