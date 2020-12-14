President Director of BRI Sunarso Obtained Another Achievement, Named The Best CEO in Banking Transformation

JAKARTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Director of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI) (Ticker: BBRI), Sunarso once again won a prestigious award as The Best CEO in Banking Transformation. The award was presented to Sunarso at the CNBC Indonesia Award 2020 which was held on Thursday (10/12) night in Jakarta. This award is a form of appreciation because Sunarso is considered successful in transforming the entity of BRI to further establishes itself as a bank that continuously empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



During the event, Sunarso explained that BRI has started to carry out the transformation in 2016 and it becomes BRI's strength to continue to survive and grow amid the uncertain economic conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic. "The transformation carried out by BRI includes two aspects, transformation in the digital and cultural area. We have made the COVID-19 pandemic a momentum to accelerate this transformation," said Sunarso.

In terms of digital transformation, BRI is targeting three areas, namely operational processes (digitizing services and transaction systems within BRI), service platforms (building digital ecosystems), and new business models that can create value by providing digital products and services to customers.

In cultural transformation, BRI implements a performance-driven culture change so that each individual BRILIAN personnel can design their own success. To support this performance-based culture, BRI has prepared a fair system. This cultural transformation has also become one of the foundations for BRI in realizing one of BRI's aspirations as Home to The Best Talent.

"In the future, BRI must be able to serve as many people as possible at the lowest possible cost. Go smaller, go faster, go shorter and go cheaper. With this direction of transformation, BRI is now providing a variety of digital-based banking services that are much more efficient and can reach a wider market," he said.

Under his leadership, BRI continues to bring innovation and creativity through digitalization of services. Among other things, by presenting a digital loan called Ceria, digital saving, and also the digital financial application BRImo.

BRI with a vision to become The Most Valuable Bank in South East Asia & Home to The Best Talent, is also committed to creating economic and social values for the community by carrying out business processes with good governance.

In line with the ongoing transformation program, BRI plays an active role in saving MSMEs and implementing the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program initiated by the government in dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Sunarso as the CEO of BRI has also won a number of prestigious awards including The Best CEO of The Year for the Sustainable Development Goals Contribution category at the 2020 People of The Year event, the Best Visionary CEO of Tbk Company and the best CEO Talent Development at the 9th BUMN Award 2020 and The Best CEO at Bisnis Indonesia TOP BUMN Award 2020.

Sunarso emphasized that the awards he received were dedicated to all BRILIAN personnel and he hoped that this award can motivate BRILIAN's team to continue to contribute and give their best, and continue to empower and save Indonesian MSMEs.

"This award will motivate us and become a recognition for all BRILIAN personnel who have worked very well from all over the country to continue to build and empower Indonesian MSMEs," concluded Sunarso.

