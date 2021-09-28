President Li Zhengmao of China Telecom: Unleashing the Power of Connectivity and Beyond, and Building "Shared 5G Network" for Sustainable Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 September, the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development held its 2021 Annual Fall Meeting. Commissioners and special guests attending the meeting include the Commission's Co-Chair His Excellency President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Co-Chair Mr. Carlos Slim Helú, founder of the Carlos Slim Foundation, Ms. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Mr. Zhao Houlin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, Mr. Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Maldives, and Mr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, who conducted extensive communication and exchanged ideas by focusing on topics such as "Unleashing the Power of Connectivity and Beyond" and "Pushing forward People-Centred Approaches for Universal Connectivity". China Telecom President Li Zhengmao was invited to the meeting and shared practices and considerations of China Telecom on "Unleashing the Power of Connectivity and Beyond".

In his speech, President Li introduced the general information about China Telecom in the first place. He said that China Telecom is a world-leading, large-scale full-service operator of integrated intelligent information services. It ranked the 126th in the latest "Fortune Global 500", moving up 32 spots compared with that of last year. By the end of July 2021, the Company's mobile subscribers had reached 365 million, of which 138 million were 5G subscribers, and its broadband user scale had steadily grown to 195 million households. The Company is also a main force in new information infrastructure development and a global leader in cloud-network convergence. It is the largest IDC service provider in China and its e-Cloud ranks the first among global operators in terms of public cloud IaaS.

In building 5G networks that need high investment, how to effectively utilize resources and save investment is a crucial problem. President Li said that China Telecom together with China Unicom has walked on an innovative road of co-building and sharing. The two sides have started full life cycle co-building and sharing of 5G network across the country since September 2019, with "one physical network and two logical networks". Through two years' joint efforts, they have achieved remarkable outcomes and considerable benefits. By the end of July, 517,000 shared 5G base stations had been opened, and it is estimated that the two sides would save about 80 billion yuan of investment in total. The full life cycle 5G co-building and sharing conducted by the two large operators of China Telecom and China Unicom is the first case in the world, contributing "Chinese experience" to global telecom industry.

The Broadband Commission was established in May 2010 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Its Commissioners include industry leaders, government leaders, and experts from international agencies and organizations concerned with development. It is committed to devising and formulating strategies that give more attention and priority status to broadband infrastructure and service development to ensure that broadband technology will bear fruit in all countries and benefit all people.

About China Telecom Global

China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom"), one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services, has been unwaveringly strived to enhance its capabilities in maintaining its global footprints while addressing changing demands. In 2000, China Telecom established its first overseas office. In order to further enhance its global service quality and accelerating overseas business expansion, China Telecom established China Telecom Global Limited ("CTG") in 2012, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, China.

Leveraging its vast network resources of 47 submarine cables with 74T in intercontinental capacity and 223 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world, China Telecom offers a high-performing global network for international carriers, multinational enterprises and overseas Chinese customers. China Telecom delivers a wide portfolio of high quality, integrated communications solutions, including internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centres, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed-line and mobile services, multi-domestic MVNO and global IoT connectivity service, professional services, industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.

With an agile and forward-looking spirit, innovative products and business models, and industry-leading technologies, China Telecom has become a world-class integrated telecommunication services provider with presence in 41 countries and regions. China Telecom is dedicated to creating value for its customers in their business transformation, enabling them to achieve business growth, enhance global footprints and maintain competitive edges by digitalisation.

For more information, please visit www.chinatelecomglobal.com

Related Links :

http://www.chinatelecomglobal.com