Press Release Publishing: MAGODA Defies Standards With Affordability And Impactfulness

A new offering from content-builder and publisher MAGODA enables small businesses to make a bigger impact with their news announcements. Its Premium FactualPR Writing & Distribution service goes beyond conventional PR distribution and provides a stronger foundation for marketing campaigns and long-term branding strategies.

Press releases are often considered an antiquated marketing tool compared to the myriad of other internet marketing options. Competition for visibility, rankings, and recognition online is constant and it’s easy to assume that media releases just don’t offer the impact that businesses need. MAGODA, a press release writing and publishing service provider, is poised to prove otherwise with its FactualPR Writing & Distribution. This unique approach to marketing and online viability goes beyond conventional media distribution and brand-building.



The glut of low-quality and massively duplicated press releases on the internet has not helped their reputation for being ineffective, especially with regard to their potential to generate interest among buyers. MAGODA has specifically modeled its approach to defy this. With the launch of its new premium FactualPR Writing & Distribution, MAGODA aims to unlock the power of press releases for companies that need affordable but impactful marketing options. The new offering differs from standard press release writing, publishing, and distribution offered by conventional content generators and media wires.



MAGODA’s emphasis on quality composition and a unique method for gathering newsworthy information from its customers amounts to press releases that foster engagement. This is furthered by a robust distribution network and high-authority domain publishing, which provides a stronger foundation for marketing campaigns and long-term branding strategies.



Companies that choose to deploy FactualPR Writing & Distribution are also provided with a series of marketing assets. These include a professionally narrated announcement video and an array of promotional banners, which are custom designed to boost the visibility and reach of their news.



With the competitive price of its offering, MAGODA has created an entry point for small businesses and companies with limited marketing budgets. Comparably priced with distribution-only providers, FactualPR Writing & Distribution services give companies resources to help them organize the facts and key details of their news. With this information, MAGODA creates unique content that’s crafted to resonate with targeted audiences and surpass standards for media outlets and search engines.



A publishing time of just five business days means that companies can have their news published, distributed to hundreds of news sites, and provided with everything they need to promote at a pace that suits rapid marketing campaign deployment, and at a price that’s realistic for small and new businesses.

“It’s a great offer,” explains MAGDOA founder and CEO, Mark York. “We take the news about your company, your product, your services, and we help you get the message to the people who really care about it, which are your future customers. No one’s offering content quality, visibility assets, and long-term traffic-generating potential like us. And we’ve done it in a way that makes it affordable.”



MAGODA is now accepting orders for its FactualPR Writing & Distribution services. The publisher also offers a distribution-only service that enables companies to submit their own media-rich press announcements for distribution throughout a robust network of outlets and news sites.

About Us: MAGODA is a content-building and publishing service provider that’s powered by ROIGROUP. For years, it has furthered the reach of USA-based businesses that prioritize innovation and quality. MAGODA offers marketing and conversion resources that cater to small companies and the realities of modern internet marketing.

