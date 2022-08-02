Prestige Singapore Unveils Inaugural Women of Power Collective

A regional initiative, Women of Power has been launched under the Prestige brand in Singapore , Hong Kong , Malaysia , and Thailand

The brand's inaugural list 30 game-changing women, including business leaders Trina Liang-Lin and Jaelle Ang , philanthropist Rebekah Lin , renowned eye surgeon Claudine Pang , spirits distillery founder Jamie Koh , property sector sustainability champion Esther An , and aerospace events expert Lee Yang

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Singapore, a BurdaLuxury brand, recently announced its inaugural Women of Power initiative, a collective of 30 trailblazing women who are truly driving change, breaking barriers, and shaping the future in their respective fields. To celebrate and bring together the inspirational women who form this year's collective, the brand hosted a luncheon at Californian restaurant, Rosemead, on 21st July in partnership with Hublot and Sulwhasoo.

The honourees for this year include Claudine Pang, an eye surgeon with a mission to bring eye care to everyone; Leann Robers, a technopreneur supporting women through accelerator, training, and mentorship programmes; Jamie Koh, the founder of Singapore's first standalone spirits distillery; Esther An, a long-time sustainability champion at a real estate behemoth; Lee Yang, the brains behind the biennial Singapore Airshow; and business leaders Trina Liang-Lin and Jaelle Ang.

"Prestige's inaugural Women of Power is a gathering of amazing women across different industries. They are game changers, innovators and wholehearted givers, chosen for their contributions to the world we live in," said Lena Kwek, Managing Director and Publisher of BurdaLuxury Singapore. "We celebrate not only our 2022 laureates, but also incredible personalities we've been privileged to know over the years."

"While Prestige Singapore has consistently celebrated inspiring women leaders over many years, this year's inaugural Women of Power campaign is a big step in our commitment to building a vibrant local community of like-minded individuals. The reception to our luncheon was incredible. We'd also invited young women professionals from previous editions of our signature 40 Under 40 list, and they are heartened – just as our WOP honourees are – that BurdaLuxury is providing such an empowering platform for them to meet, mingle and share ideas with peers and leaders from other industries. So many connections were made, renewed and even strengthened that afternoon – among former schoolmates, former work associates, and individuals with common interests and passions," said Yanni Tan, Editor-in-Chief of Prestige Singapore.

Initially launched in Hong Kong at the end of 2021, Prestige has expanded its Women of Power community across Asia, with a collective of women in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand. Through this regional initiative, Women of Power aims to foster a community of brilliant individuals that sparks perspective-shifting conversations, game-changing innovations and radical collaborations that seek to empower those within and beyond.

As part of the brand's ambitious goal to truly create change and empower women, rather than creating a new list every year, this year's honourees will remain a permanent part of the initiative, with a new selection of women joining the community in future years and benefiting from the knowledge and expertise of the women who came before them.

Visit the Prestige Singapore website for the full list.

About Prestige Singapore

Available in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia, Prestige provides a fresh insider's perspective into the glamorous and privileged world of high living via engaging stories that are enriching, entertaining, and informative. Singapore's definitive luxury magazine, Prestige Singapore is a glamorous, award winning mix of fashion, celebrity, culture, travel, high society and epicurean excellence. Prestige comes under the purview of BurdaLuxury and German publishing powerhouse Hubert Burda Media.

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia's most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in lifestyle and luxury markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, and Travel+Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com and Travelandleisureindia.in. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs over 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands.