Preston VIC Pool Safety Certificate – Compliance Inspection Services Launched

Pool safety inspection company Safe Pools Australia (+61-3-9863-7154) have announced the opening of a new office in Preston, Victoria, offering customers hassle-free services to bring their pools up to regulation standards.

The latest announcement provides customers with an affordable, local service to gain their pool safety certificate, which is mandatory in the State of Victoria.

Safe Pools Australia’s newly announced Preston office provides pool inspection services from a team of experienced, insured and certified experts across Greater Melbourne and Victoria.

The company understands that a pool is intended to be a place for people to come together and relax, enjoy good company and have fun – but it must also be a safe place for families and friends. In the State of Victoria, Council Safety Standards can be complicated and often specific to a particular area. They also change on a regular basis, which means there’s constantly new regulations and guidelines to be considered. This is likely the reason why only 20% of inspected backyard pools meet mandatory compliance checks.

The new Preston office of Safe Pools Australia offers first-time pool safety inspections, and reinspections at a lower rate. Since pools and spas can be dangerous, with an average of four children that die in them each year, it is mandatory to acquire a Certificate of Pool and Spa Barrier Compliance. These can only be issued by a building inspector or surveyor registered by the VBA, such as those at the company, and they will assess each customer’s compliance with the barrier standard relevant to their district.

To mark the official opening of the new location, customers who book in a confirmed and paid inspection, ‘like’ the company’s Facebook page and subscribe to the company’s Youtube channel will be entered into a competition. The prize is a 3-night trip to stay in a 4-star accommodation, valued at $280 per night, and includes the daily hotel surcharge fee. The inspection must be booked and paid for before 1st January 2022 to qualify.

With the latest announcement, Safe Pools Australia continues to provide valuable, affordable pool inspection services and certificate issuing for customers in Preston, Victoria and Greater Melbourne.

