Pretty Beauty Group launches 10THERA ‘2 Line Irradiating’ HIFU treatment, bringing the latest HIFU technology to the beauty industry in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 February 2022 - The 'HIFU' beauty treatment is a popular technology in recent years, it is absolutely not strange to all ladies who love beauty.









HIFU technology continues to improve, it can stimulate the proliferation of subcutaneous collagen without any feeling of pain, so that the skin can be more firmed and wrinkled, also improving the contours, regaining a 'V' shaped face! And yet, Pretty Beauty Group has introduced the world's first 10THERA '2-line irradiating' HIFU beauty instrument! 10THERA is the world's first HIFU beauty device that uses double simultaneous irradiation. It has a shorter operating time than single-line HIFU devices on the market, and it is more effective to achieve the effect of lifting and tightening the skin.

The Deficiency of the Old "HIFU" Technology

Generally, HIFU equipment requires at least 400 counts to penetrate deep into the dermis to achieve collagen proliferation and the lifting effect. However, a higher amount of counts does not mean a better result, because each body is different from others. If the skin cannot bear the high amount of counts, it will cause an adverse effect, especially for women with loosen skin and mature muscles, the high energy output of 400 counts or more will make them feel pain and discomfort during the treatment.

Upgraded 10THERA '2 Line Irradiating' HIFU treatment

Collagen variant 70% of our skin, the role of collagen is to consolidate our dermal fibers and support our skin. After a woman past the age of 25 years, collagen will be losing naturally, and the skin will lose the support of collagen, causing it to sag and form wrinkles.

The full name of HIFU technology is 'High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound'. The technical principle is to use instrument probes to heat the dermis of our skin and the layer of the fascia (SMAS) to 60-80 degrees to promote collagen fibers and elastic fibers. Regenerate the shape and contours of our face, reduce wrinkles, and tighten our skin.





36-Year of Brand Still Insist on Using New Technology

As a beauty industry brand that has been established in Hong Kong for 36 years, Pretty Beauty Group still insists on using the latest beauty technology and regularly introduces the newest beauty instrument and technology.

The world's first 10THERA 2-line irradiating HIFU treatment, bringing the latest HIFU instrument by Pretty Beauty Group, 200 counts of efficacy is equivalent to the 400 counts of the ordinary instrument. Even for older women with more mature muscles, the pain is greatly reduced during the entire treatment and making it a true painless Lift and tighten skin! The 10THERA 2-line irradiating equipment contains two probes, the 3.0mm and 4.5mm individually penetrate deeply into the dermis of our skin and the layer of the fascia (SMAS), and is able to lift the facial contour more accurately and meticulously, improving the elasticity of skin, and smooth facial wrinkles.

10THERA is equipped with auto-stop technology. When the skin reaches a certain temperature, the setting will automatically suspend, making the entire treatment process safer and avoiding skin damage from high temperature.

Pretty Beauty Group on the Prospective of Future Beauty Market

The epidemic is raging, and the beauty industry has ushered in a new wave of closure. Pretty Beauty Group believes that the closure does not mean internal shutdown, but rather a period of time to enhance the equipment and have everything well prepared. Pretty Beauty Group has strengthened its internal training during the industry's closure, and at the same time has researched and introduced the latest beauty technology. The 10THERA 2-line irradiating HIFU treatment is a good example. In order to bring customers the best beauty experience when the beauty salons reopen.

About Pretty Beauty Group

Pretty Beauty Group was established in the year of 1985. It has been specializing in beauty and body shaping services for 36 years. It has rich experiences in the beauty industry and is the first to introduce the latest technology and equipment from time to time! Pretty Beauty Group currently has 16 branches in Hong Kong, dedicated to providing professional, safe, reliable and attentive beauty and slimming experience for ladies who love beauty.

https://www.instagram.com/prettybeautygrouphk/





