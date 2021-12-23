Prevailing Over Turbulence To Make A Difference

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP), Inc. has been honored by the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021 with two prestigious accolades, including the Top Workplaces in Asia award for the company and the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award in recognition of the company's President and CEO, Elmar Lutter's, immaculate leadership.



LTP is a workplace that champions interconnectivity and support in an altruistic environment

Organized by MORS Group, the ACES Awards acknowledges successful corporations and business leaders in Asia across two key domains: leadership and sustainability, and honors their achievements in consideration of their contributions towards substantial and exemplary impacts made within their communities and the immediate world.

Established in 2000 as a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik AG and MacroAsia Corporation, LTP aptly reflects the world-renowned Lufthansa Technik standards and has proven to be an exceptional role model in supporting its workforce despite the prolonged impacts of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.

Year after year, LTP has retained its stature as one of the most sought-after employers for aviation and aeronautical graduates due to its holistic employee experience that is all-encompassing. Besides keeping workforce attrition down at 20%, LTP has proactively devised measures to tide its employees over the unprecedented times, safeguarding their growth and physical as well as mental wellbeing.

Regarding its 2,800-strong workforce as its lifeblood, LTP has nurtured a formidable community within the workplace that not only comprise of a competitive package of compensation and benefits, comprehensive learning and development as well as support programs, and advantageous international exposure, but also an interconnectivity and support system that empowers its workforce to grow, both professionally and personally.

All of this would not have been made possible without the guidance of LTP's head honcho, Elmar Lutter, who has remained undeterred by the daunting task of navigating the company through these challenges.

Having seen LTP through its disruptive growth as CEO since 2017, Elmar relies on a strong intuition as the foundation of his inclusive leadership approach and attributes his exemplary stewardship to the 5 Lufthansa leadership principles: Drive the business; create spirit; lead change; foster talent; and master complexity. It goes without saying that Elmar triumphed in achieving complete organizational agility by putting the welfare of his people first.