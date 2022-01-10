Preview of 28th Guzhen Lighting Fair: Pre-registration for Free Entry in March

ZHONGSHAN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Guzhen Lighting Fair) will take place from March 18 to 21, 2022. The following are the highlights of it.

Highlight 1:

Building on a cluster with an annual output value of over 100 billion yuan at the source

As a national lighting industry center, trade center and design center, Guzhen, Zhongshan has created a lighting industry cluster with an annual output value of over 100 billion yuan, which covers 11 towns and sub-districts in Zhongshan's three neighboring cities.

Since its first edition in 1999, Guzhen Lighting Fair has been held successfully 27 editions.

Highlight 2:

1+7+N venue-mall integration

The main venue--Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, along with seven sub-venues, will bring together 3,300 outstanding enterprises, with a total exhibition area of 1.5 million square meters.

Highlight 3:

3,000+ outstanding brands in the whole industry chain

The main venue will showcase products in a full spectrum of industrial sectors such as intelligent lighting, home lighting, commercial lighting, smart lamp poles, outdoor lighting, parts & fittings and machinery & exhibition.

Highlight 4:

Charm of lighting powered by intelligence

The main venue will highlight 5G-powered intelligent lighting to boost the intelligent and high-end transformation of the industry.

Highlight 5:

Original and trendy products

The main venue will feature an original design zone where enterprises will demonstrate their new original products and patent certificates.

Highlight 6:

Specialized lighting with "blue ocean" features

The fair will bring together specialized products such as germicidal lamps, explosion proof lamps, cosmetic surgery lighting, educational lighting, health lighting, cultural & tourism lighting and new energy lamp poles.

Highlight 7:

Culture & tourism lighting powered by new energy

Under the national strategies of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, the fair will demonstrate modular combinations of lightings such as smart lamp poles, yard lamps, landscape lamps, tree lamps, animal lamps and holiday lamps with new energy such as solar energy and lithium batteries.

Highlight 8:

Integration with pan home furnishings

Full house customization and crossover integration has become a general trend. The fair will bring in sectors such as intelligent locks, kitchen & bathroom and window & door hardware, to inject innovative pan home elements into the lighting industry.

Highlight 9:

Domestic offline exhibition + overseas online exhibition

"Hosted Buyer Program Go Online" and the offline exhibition will open in the same day. By integrating the offline exhibition with the online exhibition platform-"Denggle.com", the fair will further enhance its matching feature and user experience.



Highlight 10:

Grand gathering of magnates at forums

A few forums focused on industrial hotspots and seeking new industrial opportunities will be held at the main venue during the fair. Besides, the seven sub-venues will deliver various purchase festivals and theme events.

Specialization, marketization and internationalization have become the features of Guzhen Lighting Fair.

The 28th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair is about to be staged from March 18 to 21, 2022.