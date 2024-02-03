Prime Minister Fuels SkyPower's Vision: Giant Initiative Marks New Era in Pakistan's Renewable Energy Drive

—

A Leap into the Future: Transformative Solar Power Project Set to Reshape Pakistan's Energy Dynamics and Economic Growth

In a pivotal step for Pakistan's renewable energy sector, Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the Power Division to collaborate with SkyPower Global Group on the groundbreaking 1000 MW solar power project. This project is integral to Pakistan's strategic plan to elevate its renewable energy share from 41% to 61% by 2031.

SkyPower Global, a United Arab Emirates based leader in the renewable energy sector, established in 2003, brings its extensive expertise in developing global utility-scale renewable projects. The company, with a portfolio of over 30 utility-scale solar PV Parks, is a majority owned entity of CIM, a significant player in urban real estate and infrastructure fund management.

The center of this collaboration is SkyPower's Green Giant Initiative, an $800 million investment project. This project is not only an energy initiative but also a driver for substantial economic growth and job creation, with an anticipated creation of around 35,000 job years. The Green Giant Initiative aligns with UNECE guidelines for PPPs and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious development.

Kerry E. Adler, President and CEO of SkyPower Global Group, in his statement, emphasized the project's alignment with global sustainability objectives. He stated, “This initiative is meticulously crafted in alignment with UNECE’s guidelines for PPPs, echoing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Given Pakistan’s importance in our strategic roadmap for 2024, we see this as an opportunity to jointly showcase to the world the transformative power of such partnerships, not only in catalyzing economic growth but in addressing the existential threat of climate change.” Furthermore, Adler remarked on SkyPower's commitment to a sustainable future, “Our sterling track record, boasting over 35 utility-scale renewable projects globally and trailblazing international collaborations, underlines our unwavering dedication to ushering in a brighter, sustainable future for all.”

These comments from Adler highlight the strategic and environmental significance of this partnership, underlining SkyPower’s commitment to innovative renewable energy solutions on a global scale

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower - Business Recorder



