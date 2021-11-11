PrimeCredit Takes Operational Efficiency to Next Level with SAP Concur Automated Spend Management Solution

Enhanced data visibility, scalability and transparency empowers PrimeCredit to fulfill its fast-growing business needs while maintaining stringent governance

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeCredit, one of the leading non-bank consumer finance groups in Hong Kong, has selected and deployed SAP Concur Expense and Concur Invoice to accommodate its thriving business needs with digitalized and automated spend management. Leveraging on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the cloud-based SAP Concur solution enables PrimeCredit to customize its expense limit approval matrix for different types of expenses in order to meet its unique and stringent internal compliance needs.

This advanced solution also provides an integrated and comprehensive overview on spend categories, reimbursement and invoice status, delivering real-time data visibility to serve PrimeCredit's business expansion needs while improving its transparency and credibility. With digitalization, the SAP Concur solution enables PrimeCredit to reroute manpower to valuable tasks, creating a highly productive and efficient workplace.

"In view of an ever-changing market and evolving regulatory environment, financial institutions have a pressing need to harness the power of technology for improving efficiency, optimizing cost and fulfilling their growing business needs. However, digital transformation entails a large degree of change to business processes and operating models, consequently creating immense barriers for financial institutions as they navigate the digitalization journey," said William Ng, Chief Financial Officer of PrimeCredit Limited. "The SAP Concur solution has been a key step in our digitalization strategy. It has helped us optimize our workload, which is instrumental in resource planning. We also have better data visibility and a deeper understanding of our various businesses and financial health for better-informed budgeting decisions."

Powered by AI and machine learning, the SAP Concur solution automatically triggers a specific approval matrix according to different expense types with embedded rules for expense limits. In case of any discrepancy between the input data and the assigned expense limit, the solution will generate alert messages spontaneously to the approvers and reviewers. This enables managers and supporting teams to review expenses more efficiently, as they no longer need to review individual amounts and related data on a recurring basis to search for errors. Given the intricate compliance needs of PrimeCredit, the SAP Concur solution simplifies the overall workflow of the finance team in terms of expense approval and budget prediction by virtue of its streamlined and optimized finance procedures, while demonstrably reducing errors and risk of fraud.

The cloud-based SAP Concur solution also offers data accuracy coupled with real-time visibility of daily expenses and invoices from a centralized system dashboard, allowing PrimeCredit to trace, retrieve and analyze data for expense control, profit and loss management and cash flow projection on a year-on-year trajectory without the need for manual forms. By streamlining the process from input through to review and approval, Concur Expense and Concur Invoice provide better data visibility over daily expenses and invoices and have proved instrumental for the company's finance team to evaluate expense control strategically and plan for the coming year's budget.

"Building a prospective and resilient business amid the pandemic is challenging, and technology has become a critical component in how well businesses adapt to emerging needs and stay ahead of the competition. It is encouraging to see how the SAP Concur solution has supported PrimeCredit, a key player in Hong Kong's non-bank consumer finance groups, to unleash business potential with data and digitalization. At SAP Concur, we are committed to being the credible companion of local enterprises and financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to thrive amid the pandemic and beyond, and supporting them along their digital transformation journey with our industry-leading automated spend management solutions," said Jeff Lam, General Manager, Greater China, SAP Concur.

About SAP Concur

SAP® Concur® is the world's leading brand for integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, driven by a relentless pursuit to simplify and automate these everyday processes. The highly-rated SAP Concur mobile app guides employees through business trips, charges are directly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to analyze transactions, businesses can see what they're spending, improve compliance, and avoid possible blind spots in the budget. SAP Concur solutions help eliminate yesterday's tedious tasks, make today's work easier, and support businesses to run at their best. Learn more at concur.com.hk.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com/hk .

About PrimeCredit Limited

PrimeCredit, founded in 1977, is the biggest non-bank consumer finance group in Hong Kong. Its 26 branches widely distributed in Hong Kong mainly offer personal loans and credit cards. Rooted in Hong Kong for more than 40 years, its user base is over 300,000.

Money Lender's Licence No.: 754/2021

Warning: You have to repay your loans. Don't pay any intermediaries.

Complaint Hotline: 2111 2999