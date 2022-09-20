Primer and Fazz partner to accelerate adoption of PayNow across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants in Southeast Asia can now add PayNow, the national payment network in Singapore, to their service with very little integration effort. This is thanks to a newly minted partnership between Fazz , a business account that allows businesses of all scales to pay, save and get credit easily in Southeast Asia, and Primer , the world's first automation platform for payments and commerce.

With PayNow, merchants can easily accept payments via a mobile number or QR from retail customers of over 14 participating banks and non-bank financial institutions in Singapore . Retail customers are now able to enjoy low-cost bank transfers as their preferred payment method, whilst having the convenience of 24/7 instant payment and great user experience when making a payment—both online and offline.

Fazz includes PayNow as a payment method on its Accept API. Fazz's integration with Primer therefore allows more merchants across Southeast Asia to add PayNow to their checkouts in moments. Merchants using Primer to create and manage their payment Workflows can simply select PayNow via Fazz in their Primer Dashboard to instantly connect to the service with clicks, not code.

Kailash Madan, APAC Head of Sales at Primer said: "Localizing payment methods is of utmost importance, as consumers spend more time shopping online. We've seen the positive impact PayNow's having on merchants' checkout experience over the past few years. Our partnership with Fazz allows regional merchants like Wine Connection to quickly and easily offer the most relevant payment options to their customers, fully integrated into the dynamic, end-to-end workflow capability that Primer offers our merchants."

Zack Yap, Head of Fazz Business, added: "The post-pandemic commerce world is dominated by cashless, digital payment methods that drove astronomical revenue for eCommerce businesses everywhere. Fazz Business and Primer are joining forces to make payment innovations accessible to merchants across Southeast Asia, so they can deliver a frictionless eCommerce experience to digital-savvy consumers."

Case Study

Wine Connection, Southeast Asia's largest chain of wine shops and wine-themed restaurants, was one of the first merchant customers to connect with PayNow through the Fazz-Primer partnership. Previously, Wine Connection had struggled to add new payment methods or bring in redundancies for card payments to their expansive, international payment stack due to regulatory complexities and long integration cycles. After integrating with Primer's agnostic payment framework, Wine Connection was able to easily connect with Fazz and other payment services, all of which the merchant manages on a single, unified dashboard. After connecting Fazz on Primer, Wine Connection was able to add PayNow to the payment options it offers their customers within a matter of minutes.

Hara Mohanty, IT and Finance Director of Wine Connection, comments: "Like all D2C brands in Southeast Asia, Wine Connection is continually looking to offer a better payment experience to our customers by accepting any of the payment methods they want to use to create a frictionless checkout flow."

Wine Connection chose Primer to power its payment infrastructure in March 2022. Leveraging Primer's Magento plugin, the merchant was able to quickly launch its Primer integration within two weeks. Primer then helped them enable PayNow with the click of a button, saving Wine Connection weeks of engineering effort.

About Primer

Primer is the world's first automation platform for payments and commerce, offering merchants the underlying infrastructure they need to build better buying experiences for their customers.

For the first time, merchants can connect and control their entire payment and commerce stack, and build their ideal payment flows autonomously from scratch. Plug in any desired payment and commerce solution with 1-click Connections, define logic across the entire commerce lifecycle with a drag-and-drop workflow editor, and create seamless checkout experiences that meet today's consumer expectations.

Primer was launched in 2020 by Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux, former Braintree/PayPal colleagues. The fully-remote company, which now operates in 35+ countries, has raised over $74M and is backed by Iconiq, Accel, Balderton, Seedcamp, Speedinvest and RTP Global.

Visit primer.io for more details.

About Fazz

Fazz is an ecosystem of financial services that comprise Fazz (business account for Southeast Asia), StraitsX (payment infrastructure for digital assets) and Modal Rakyat (mutual cooperation funding for MSMEs) founded in 2016, as a result of a merger between PayFazz and Xfers, two Y Combinator alumni based in Southeast Asia.

Fazz provides business accounts that offer seamless payment, savings and credit functionalities, giving businesses equal opportunity to build, run and grow. We cater to the warung and MSME in Indonesia under the brand Fazz Agen, and fast-growing startups and SMEs in Singapore and Indonesia under the brand Fazz Business.

Fazz's mission is to make the future of finances accessible for every single business in Southeast Asia, where many MSMEs and the population are still underserved.