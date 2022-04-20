Primer partners with hoolah to bring 'Buy Now Pay Later' solution to fuel merchants' growth across Asia

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hoolah, Asia's leading omnichannel 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) platform, today announces its partnership with Primer, the world's first no-code automation platform for payments and commerce, allowing merchants in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to integrate hoolah's BNPL solution, while providing consumers payment flexibility and an optimised, seamless shopping experience.

An unprecedented innovation in the payment industry, Primer allows merchants to truly consolidate their payment stack, and add any API or tool from across the web to build dynamic, end-to-end payment flows. Since launching in 2020, Primer is fully distributed globally, serving merchants across APAC, Europe and the U.S., with over 70 payment and commerce services and dozens more in the pipeline. With this partnership, merchants will be able to seamlessly enable hoolah's BNPL solution in minutes through Primer's unified checkout and payment integration—with clicks, not code.

Zenyum, a consumer-focused healthcare brand that offers 3D-printed invisible braces, integrated hoolah through Primer in 2021, allowing consumers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong to pay for their cosmetic dental treatments via three monthly interest-free instalments.

Anupama Hoon, CPO of Zenyum said, "We were impressed by the speed and ease of integration with Primer, and with hoolah's joint offering, we've seen a noticeable steady increase in customers and conversion rate compared to shoppers who used traditional payment methods."

Kailash Madan, Head of Sales (APAC) at Primer said, "We're delighted to partner with hoolah to enable fast-growing merchants like Zenyum accelerate their regional expansion plans. Through their Primer integration, Zenyum was able to simplify their payment flows and offer multiple payment methods in just a few clicks."

Arvin Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of hoolah said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Primer to help merchants unlock their full potential and boost their growth across the region. This partnership also allows us to continue growing alongside the team at Zenyum, who we've had the pleasure of working with since 2019. Together, we look forward to flourishing as regional powerhouses in our respective domains."

About hoolah

Launched on 1 March 2018, hoolah is Asia's leading omni-channel Buy Now Pay Later platform. hoolah empowers shoppers to afford the things they need today responsibly and pay later via 3 interest-free monthly instalments. Active in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong with over 2,000 merchant partners, hoolah connects merchants with shoppers wherever they are, promising a convenient, seamless and excellent shopping experience for all. The hoolah app is available for download via Apple Store and Google Play .

hoolah.co .

About Primer

Primer is the world's first automation platform for payments and commerce, offering merchants the underlying infrastructure they need to build better buying experiences for their customers.

For the first time, merchants can connect and control their entire payment and commerce stack, and build their ideal payment flows autonomously from scratch. Plug in any desired payment and commerce solution with 1-click connections, define logic across the entire commerce lifecycle with a drag-and-drop workflow editor, and create seamless checkout experiences that meet today's consumer expectations.

Primer was launched in 2020 by Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux, former Braintree/PayPal colleagues. The fully-remote company, which now operates in over 30 countries, has raised over $74M and is backed by Iconiq, Accel, Balderton, Seedcamp, Speedinvest and RTP Global.

Visit https://primer.io/ for more details.