Prince Group Employee Wins 1st Place in Cambodia's ASEAN Chairmanship 2022 Logo Design Competition

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 2 November 2021 - Prince Holding Group ("Prince Group"), one of Cambodia's largest and fastest-growing conglomerates, is proud that Ms. Chutth Chenda, a Cambodian employee of Prince Real Estate, secured 1st place in the Cambodia ASEAN Chairmanship logo design competition organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ("MFAIC"). Chenda was one of four Prince employees who took part.

















For her winning entry, Chenda received a US$1,000 cash prize from MFAIC. To recognize her efforts and accomplishment, the management of Prince Group has decided to match the cash prize with an equal contribution. The other three participants will also be receiving token prizes as a gesture of appreciation. The winning logo design was officially announced on 28 October by MFAIC when Cambodia symbolically took over the ASEAN chairmanship from Brunei at an official ceremony.

ASEAN, officially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is the pre-eminent economic union in Southeast Asia that advances the interests of the member states. The annual ASEAN Summit, which will be held in Cambodia next year, will signify an important juncture in the post-pandemic recovery as the meetings will be keenly watched internationally and attended by leaders, senior officials and key decision makers from the region and around the world. Cambodia's ASEAN Chairmanship logo will be the singular most iconic image of Cambodia's chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022, and will become a lasting legacy in the history of the Kingdom and the archival records of ASEAN.

The winning logo design depicts 10 lotus petals surrounded by a golden circle with the ASEAN symbol in the center. Chenda explained that it represents the joint efforts of the 10 ASEAN member countries working towards common goals in their peaceful quest for prosperity and harmony. The color of the 10 layers of lotus petals is a rendition of the colors of Cambodia's national flag to symbolize Cambodia being the 2022 Chair and host country for ASEAN.

Chenda, who is 29 years old and joined Prince Real Estate in 2020, said she liked to doodle in her free time and was challenged by her colleagues to participate in the competition. She was surprised that her entry was the winning logo, but said that the logo also embodied her hope that all 10 ASEAN nations will continue to work together to overcome challenges they each and collectively face, and be able to achieve sustainable development in ASEAN.

"At Prince Group, we are always delighted to see our employees take part in making a difference to the broader community and Chenda's contribution is an excellent example of the civic mindedness we seek to champion as an organization," said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group. "We sincerely hope the winning logo will be a source of pride for Cambodians and as a local firm, we look forward to doing more to support Cambodia's ASEAN Chairmanship initiatives in 2022."





The Chairmanship of ASEAN rotates annually based on the alphabetical order of the ASEAN member states. Cambodia joined the regional forum in April 1999 and last held the chairmanship in 2012.

Prince Group's activities are primarily situated in Cambodia but Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Group, has recently donated US$1 million to the Laos government in response to local authorities' call to strengthen bilateral cooperation in fighting the pandemic. Prince Group was also recently recognized by Enterprise Asia for responsible entrepreneurship at the 2021 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards ("AREA"). It was the sixth award received by Prince Group this year as regional and international judging panels have recognized the Group as a leading Asian business championing sustainable development in Cambodia and across the ASEAN region.

Prince Holding Group is one of the largest conglomerates in Cambodia, with its various units focusing on three core areas: real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Rising foreign direct investment, free trade agreements with leading countries and future participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are expected to act as key drivers for the Cambodian economy, supported by pro-industry policy initiatives by the government.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group has laid the foundation to be a vital conduit for local and international capital. The Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. For example, Prince Holding Group is developing Ream City , an upcoming tourism and residential project that will be one of Cambodia's first sustainable real estate projects, aiming to secure $16 billion in total investment for the region. Located conveniently within a 10-minute drive from the Sihanoukville International Airport, the project aims to contribute to economic recovery in Sihanoukville.

