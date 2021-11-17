Prince Group Wins "Best Country Awards for Overall CSR Excellence, Best in Cambodia" at The Global CSR Awards 2021

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 17 November 2021 - Prince Holding Group ("Prince Group "), one of Cambodia's largest and fastest growing conglomerates, has been recognized as the Gold Winner of "Best Country Awards for Overall CSR Excellence, Best in Cambodia" at The Global CSR Awards 2021, now in its 13th year. Prince Group was selected among some of the best companies from Asia, United Arab Emirates and Europe.









The Global CSR Awards 2021 is one of Asia's most prestigious recognition awards programme for corporate social responsibility and corporate governance. The programme recognizes and honours companies for outstanding, innovative and world-class products, services, projects and programmes implemented in the past or present. These projects demonstrate the companies' leadership, sincerity, on-going commitment in incorporating ethical values, compliance with legal requirements, and respect for individuals, communities and the environment in the way they do business.









This year, over 350 entries were received from over 100 companies all over the world and a final selection of 50 companies were recognized by the judging panel as institutions demonstrating strong corporate social responsibility programmes in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic era.









"Prince Group is deeply honoured to receive the recognition from The Global CSR Awards 2021, affirming our contributions as a responsible corporate citizen in Cambodia," said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Group. "Prince Group and our units will continue to work with Prince Foundation, our philanthropic arm as well as external stakeholders including various ministries and NGOs to make a difference together to Cambodia's future."

Mr Tan was also invited to deliver a keynote on Cambodia's recovery journey in the 12th and 13th Annual Global CSR Summit held on the same day of the awards announcement. Other speakers included some of the region's leading thought leaders in sustainability such as Ocean Recovery Alliance founder Doug Woodring and the sustainability leads at Schneider Electric (South Asia), Infosys and Bridgestone Asia Pacific.

Cambodia has completed a remarkable recovery following a surge in COVID-19 infections midway through the year. Prince Group contributed significantly through the purchase of 1 million COVID-19 vaccines, donations worth US$6 million to bolster the Cambodian government's anti-pandemic efforts and the launch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship , a financial aid programme that promises to transform the lives of 400 underprivileged Cambodian university students in the coming seven years. Prince Group will contribute full tuition fees and stipends totaling US$2 million.

This is the eighth international award received by Prince Group this year, demonstrating Prince Group's commitment towards championing sustainable development in Cambodia and across the ASEAN region. To date, Prince Group has also been recognized this year at the 2021 International Business Awards, the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the Group was also recognized as a conglomerate displaying responsible entrepreneurship at the 2021 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards ("AREA"). Over the past five years, Prince Group has invested more than US$3 billion in projects in Cambodia.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of the largest conglomerates in Cambodia, with its various units focusing on three core areas: real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Rising foreign direct investment, free trade agreements with leading countries and future participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are expected to act as key drivers for the Cambodian economy, supported by pro-industry policy initiatives by the government.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group has laid the foundation to be a vital conduit for local and international capital. The Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. For example, Prince Holding Group is developing Ream City , an upcoming tourism and residential project that will be one of Cambodia's first sustainable real estate projects, aiming to secure $16 billion in total investment for the region. Located conveniently within a 10-minute drive from the Sihanoukville International Airport, the project aims to contribute to economic recovery in Sihanoukville.

