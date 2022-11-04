Prince Holding Group Amongst Global Corporates Recognised for CSR Excellence at 14th Global CSR & ESG Awards 2022

Prince Holding Group Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 4 November 2022 - Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's largest business groups, is pleased to announce that it has secured two awards at the 14th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards, winning Best Community Programme Award and Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence & ESG Award in Cambodia.Other fellow awardees across the ASEAN region include Maybank Foundation in Malaysia, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam and PT Astra International TBK in Indonesia.Organized by Singapore-based Pinnacle Group International, the Global CSR & ESG Awards seek to recognize outstanding CSR and ESG initiatives within the Asia Pacific region. Prince Holding Group was highlighted for its uninterrupted investments into Cambodia's economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.Prince Holding Group's efforts in driving sustainable development in Cambodia's real estate , financial services and consumer services sectors, together with the CSR efforts of its philanthropic arm Prince Foundation, have resulted in the Group being recognized for 13 regional and international awards in 2022.With total assets under management exceeding US$2 billion across various projects in real estate, financial services and consumer services, Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's key business groups. By the end of 2022, Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Group, is set to recruit the second batch of Chen Zhi Scholars as part of a seven-year scholarship programme supporting 400 university students in Cambodia.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

