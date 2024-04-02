Print Shop Contract Negotiation & Savings Tool To Boost Profitability Announced

Recession Resister has announced their Bill Saver platform, a professional negotiation tool to help print shops and other small businesses boost profitability.

The recently announced contract negotiation and savings tool helps print shops identify areas of financial waste and reduce unnecessary spending.

More details can be found at https://recessionresister.com

As the cost of utilities continues to rise for many small businesses across the United States, the newly expanded professional negotiation services and Bill Saver system from Recession Resister allows companies to obtain more competitive contract rates in areas like telecommunications, internet, security, pest control, and water delivery.

Recent statistics from Forbes show that the top reason small businesses fail is due to financial challenges, as 38% of all new businesses collapse after exhausting cash reserves and running out of capital. As it helps locally-owned print shops and other small businesses keep the profits flowing, the Bill Saver platform takes some of the burden off business owners.

“If you’re like many companies, you are likely overpaying for many of your daily services,” explains a spokesperson. “With Bill Saver, our smart technology and team of negotiation experts ensure you’re not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can sit back and watch the profits increase.”

Bill Saver’s team of professional negotiators will contact service providers in a number of utilities areas - like electric, natural gas, cellular, internet, and waste management - to negotiate new contracts and better rates, without any action on the part of the business owner or changes to existing plans.

When a better rate is identified elsewhere, the energy auto switching function will move accounts automatically, saving time and money.

The utilities saving tool’s bill auditing component includes an in-depth analysis of past spending over several years to identify potential refunds and reductions. They’ll also look at energy-guzzling appliances, like HVACs, freezers, or coolers in a workplace environment, to find additional ways to reduce overall consumption.

Finally, Bill Saver clients can get help with tax strategies and HR protocols, as the expert team will help maximize credits and improve employee retention and turnover rates, as well as reduce unnecessary spending on merchant processing services and other related areas.

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



