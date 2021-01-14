Printcious and Shutterstock Make More than 10,000 Designs Available for Personalized Gifts This Holiday Season

Personalized gifts keep loved ones in mind while allowing users to make purchases from their homes in a safe, socially-distanced manner.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Printcious , an online DIY gift printing platform in Malaysia, announces partnership with leading global creative platform and licensed content provider Shutterstock ahead of Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day holiday.



With this partnership, Printcious will be adding 25,000 of Shutterstock images and designs to their existing collection. Customers can use these extensive images and designs as templates to create DIY (do-it-yourself) personalized gifts such as throw pillows, t-shirts, mugs, canvasses, puzzles, mouse pads, tote bags, and many more.

This partnership makes Printcious one of the Asia's largest print-on-demand companies to partner with Shutterstock. It also represents an extension of Printcious' focus on custom designs into attractive ready designs, which can then be personalized.

Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Tong, said: "Covid-19 lockdowns and precautions have kept families apart, therefore, we've seen a spike in personalized gifting as people go out of their way to show loved ones they care. As we approach this holiday season, social distancing and safety precautions make shopping for gifts an onerous task."

"We at Printcious have responded by broadening our design offerings to customers with this Shutterstock partnership. Customers can now choose designs from Shutterstock's database of 1 million designers, photographers, and artists, at the same time helping these designers monetize their creations to get through these difficult times," he said.

Despite the pandemic, Printcious has printed over 100,000 items monthly throughout 2020, through orders from both B2B and B2C orders, creating a productive environment for designers to maintain their income.

For corporate clients who are looking to order in bulk to reward their customers and staff, they can also get in touch with Printcious to print Shutterstock images and designs on corporate merchandize and add personalized name on it. Those who are interested to launch their own merchandize line-ups with minimal hassles, Printcious can also assist them to realizing this objective with Printcious Merchandize Program, with warehousing, logistics, and ordering infrastructure all setup for their Merchandize Program partners at zero cost.

Currently, Printcious customers can order their gifts in three different ways:

Design Your Own: Add your own design/photo and text to be printed as-is. Template-based: For users who are new to designing, they can use existing template designs and just add personalized photo or text in the designated areas. Ready Design: Designs that do not require customization, where customers can just choose to print the selected design on specific merchandise. Printcious' online design tool remains available should customers want to add personalize gifts further.

Since the DIY gifting platform was established in 2015, Printcious has shipped personalized gifts to customers in close to 100 countries. Catering the global audience, Printcious also uses a localized website content in each country, with local currencies and shipping rates. Product prices vary by level of customization and design, from as low as US$3 to US$90.

About Printcious

Established in 2015, Printcious is a Malaysian e-commerce site aiming to be the largest do-it-yourself (DIY) gift printing platform in Southeast Asia. Users have access to over 25,000 ready designs or create their own designs which they can then add onto throw pillows, canvas prints, mugs, T-shirts to make personalized or corporate gifts. The award-winning startup has served customers from close to 100 countries and regions including Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, visit https://www.printcious.com

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1.5 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.



For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.