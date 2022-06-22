Priority booking for Super Heroes Live Orchestra In Concert now is available on Trip.com

HONG KONG, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Super Heroes Live Orchestra in Concert is coming to Hong Kong. This concert has already been performed in Europe and the United States with critical acclaim and will be held on 10-12 September at Star Hall, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre with a total of 4 performances. For those of you who love superheroes, don't miss this unique musical and visual feast.

Tickets will be available for priority bookings on Trip.com from 10am on 23 June (this Thursday) . Additional benefits include HK$0 handling fee and tickets from HK$380. What's more, Mastercard holders can enjoy a HK$50 discount on ticket purchases over HK$500 (The offer will be on a first-use-first-served basis with limited weekly quota).

The Super Heroes Live Orchestra in Concert will bring audiences into the multiverse of superheroes with the opening song "Marvel Studios Fanfare" from the iconic Marvel movie series. In the concert, the well-known "Avengers: Endgame" will interpret the hot-blooded marshalling superheroes, "Captain America", which is a must-have for Marvel fans, will interpret how the captain saved his comrades in arms, and "Iron Man" will interpret how he put on armor and dispatched. The soundtrack and scenes recreate the classic moments of The Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, what's more, the missions of many other members from Justice League such as Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman will be interspersed at the same time.

In this concert, you can not only enjoy the live orchestra performance, but also watch the footage from the original film. The Symphonic Pops will bring everyone into the exciting and thrilling fantasy world of Super Heroes. The Symphonic Pops will be conducted by a Hong Kong well-known conductor Fung Ka Hing, together with the concertmaster Ryoko Arai, principal harpist Melody Tam and over 60 professional musicians to unveil the mask of Super Heroes.

The sympathy between heroes, the compact storyline, and the heart-wrenching soundtrack definitely make it the most exciting concert this year. Don't miss the chance and Trip.com is looking forward to seeing you there.

