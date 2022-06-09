Priority bookings for DISNEY IN CONCERT tickets now are available exclusively on Trip.com

HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISNEY IN CONCERT returns this Summer. The theme of DISNEY IN CONCERT this time is Tale As Old As Time. In addition to adding new elements and new songs, DISNEY IN CONCERT successfully invited four Broadway-level singers from the United States to perform in Hong Kong for the first time.

The concert will be held at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre from July 30 to July 31, 2022, with a limited number of 4 performances. Now the concert is inviting the young, the young at heart and all who love Disney to come on a magical journey of stories and music.

Tickets available for exclusive priority booking on Trip.com will begin at 11:00AM on 10 June 2022. Best seats available for priority sales in each category of tickets will be arranged according to booking order (seats will be allocated by system). Additional benefits include HK$0 handling fee, first 200 orders at 5% OFF and tickets from HK$266. Mastercard holders enjoy an additional HK$50 discount on ticket purchases over HK$500 (The offer will be on a first-use-first-served basis with limited weekly quota).

Aaron Philips, Andrew Johnson, Lisa Livesay, and Stephanie Gerson, four fabulous Broadway-caliber singers direct from the US., have toured all over the world with Disney in Concert. This will be their debut Hong Kong performance. Featuring high resolution animated feature film sequences, Disney In Concert Tale as Old as Time explores iconic moments, plot twists, and feats of daring heroics from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Lion King, and many more. This concert has new elements such as scenes from Encanto, Princess and the Frog, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Cars, and Pocahontas, adding more musical magic to the spectacle.

Through the magical storytelling of Disney, this musical extravaganza is sure to remind the young and the young at heart that wishes can be made on stars, hope is eternal, and love conquers all. Join The Hong Kong Symphonic Winds, conducted by Fung Ka Hing, for a magical journey into storytelling and music as only the timeless tales of Disney can evoke.

Concert and Booking Details

DISNEY IN CONCERT: Tale as Old as Time

Dates: July 30th and 31st 2022

Times: 3:00PM and 7:30PM

Duration: About 110 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission)

Venue: Star Hall, 3/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre

Ticket Prices: HK$580, $480, $380, $280 (First 200 orders at 5% OFF)

Ticketing website: https://hk.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/37678423/?language=HK&locale=en_hk