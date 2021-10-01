Prism Digital Launches Progressive Web App (PWA) E- Commerce Website for Pigeon Arabia

Prism Digital, a leading Digital Marketing Agency in Dubai has designed an eCommerce website for Pigeon Arabia, a global Japanese mother and baby care brand managed by Pigeon Middle East LLC . The Progressive Web Application (PWA) website has recently been launched and is now ranking on top Google SERPs for more than thirty keywords.

The website is built in React JS, and Laravel, which is an open-source MVC framework and custom-built PWA solution that provides brands with flawless Mobile-first user experience and API connect to their preferred ERP and inventory systems. The Website seamlessly connects with other known e-commerce stores to give users a smooth experience and eradicate the pain points from the buyer journey. PWAwebsitesenable brands to increase on-site conversions by over 80% by providing an effortless mobile buying experience. Since 90% of all the eCommerce-related searches are initiated and executed on mobile phones, it is imperative for brands to provide integration with mobile to increase the number of purchases on their websites.

Moreover, having a PWA website greatly increases the website’sGoogle rankings and brands that have moved to a PWA website have seen their search results (SERPs) grow by over 80% in just a few months. Around the globe, many brands have adopted a similar kind of framework, like Uber, Trivago, Ola, Wego, Makemytrip, Jumia Travel, to name a few.

The Arabic version of the website is already in the development phase and will soon be available to the users within a month. Prism Digital is also going to create the first PWA based Saudi specific ecommerce platform which Pigeon’s customer base in Saudi Arabia will love. This is a part of Pigeon Arabia’s expansion plans, and it will allow the brand to connect with a huge mobile only customer base in Saudi Arabia that is about 2-3 million new parents and families.

Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director of Prism Digital, said “Pigeon Arabia is a well-known brand in the Mother and Baby Care industry, and it has indeed been our pleasure to work with them for the last 10 years. This new PWA ecommerce website will be a new chapter in their ecommerce journey and enable them to convert customers that prefer seamless mobile based purchasing experiences. We now have an amazing case study to prove to the eCommerce industry that having a PWA online website can dramatically increase their conversions and sales from mobile platforms.’’

Speaking about the website launch, Mr. Mohamed Said, RegionalMarketing Manager at Pigeon Middle East “Prism has created an amazing website for Pigeon Arabia. They delivered the project on schedule and within budget. The website performs perfectly well even at the lowest of internet speeds.

“We chose Prism Digital because of their experience in building amazing ecommerce experiences for brands and more importantly, our long-standing working relationship that spans over a decade. We are sure that the ecommerce strategy created by Prism Digital will unlock new opportunities for us across the Middle East Region driving sales and new customer relationships especially from the mobile platforms. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with Prism.” he added.

Prism Digital, one of the best digital marketing agencies in the middle east for over 15 years, staying true to its strong reputation, reengineered the Pigeon Arabia’s ecommerce website with a mobile first approach and added amazing features that would allow the brand to drive more traffic to the website and increase conversions tenfold.

The website’s content is Search Engine Optimized to rank the website on top pages in SERPs. The mobile responsive website is built on the principle of user-friendliness and is much easier to navigate. The completely PWA website currently ranks A on GT Metrix and scores a near-perfect score on all the website performance tests by Google.

Prism Digital continues to connect consumers with brands through innovative digital marketing and AI-driven marketing solutions. Learn more about Prism Digital https://www.prismdigital.ae

About Pigeon Arabia: PIGEON is the leading Japanese brand in mother and baby care products. It is the name that spells comfort and convenience. Itsconstant research based focus on innovation has enabled Pigeon to always be the go-to-brand, for new parents and mothers acoss the world and especially in the Middle East.Pigeonoffers everything a new mother / parent needs from pregnancy to childcare, with a wide variety of baby care and breastfeeding products under the PIGEON banner. Check out the latest ecommerce website on https://www.pigeonarabia.com/

About Prism Digital: An award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai, UAE serves an ever-growing gamut of clients from different industries. It currently manages 12 brands in the FMCG space including leading Baby Products and ecommerce stores, Food and Beverage Brands, and nutritional supplement companies. Prism Digital focuses on drivinge-commerce sales through targeted e-commerce solutions and social media advertising. Being a preferred Facebook partner agency gives it the flexibility and the know-how to drive effective lead generation campaigns. Prism Digital has a strong video marketing practice as well.The agency specializes in providing end-to-end digital marketing solutions like SEO, Social Media Marketing, Digital Branding, and Creative Content Services.

