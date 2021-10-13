Prism Digital Wins the Mandate to Launch and Manage The Digital Advertising Campaign for Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth ( SIFF ) 2021.

Prism Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in UAE has been selected for a second year to launch a multi-platform digital marketing campaign for The Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SIFF) which runs from the 10th of October to the 15th of October.

SIFF, the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, is a project by FUNN, an organization established by the Sharjah Government. The festival is dedicated to enhancing the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity, and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by, and about children and young people. The campaign went live during the last week of September and features a very interactive campaign spanning all digital channels.

The Social Media and Digital Marketing campaign, managed by Prism Digital, revolves around the idea of ‘Think Film’, which aims to encourage learning and creating, through the art of film among children. The campaign incorporates multiple platforms including Google search ads, Google display ads, Facebook ads, Twitter ads, YouTube ads, and Video ads.

Presented using graphical illustrations that have universal and undeniable appeal, the ads speak to the lives and aspirations of youngsters and children, inspiring them to be more creative. The visuals used are simple yet captivating with a deep message embedded within them. The ad creatives involve a variety of graphics, and a cinematic video depicting the essence of the Sharjah International Film Festival, which is to inspire creativity and infuse an aura of magic about the silver screen. The campaign focuses on the MENA region with multi-lingual advertisements focusing on children and youngsters from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking about the campaign launch, Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director of Prism Digital said, this is the second time we have been selected to manage the digital marketing communications and advertising campaign for The Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival and it is an absolute honor to work with all these talented individuals to promote such an amazing festival of art and cinema”.

About Sharjah International Film Festival

Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) was launched in 2013. It is the first children & youth film festival in the country and the region, and it is a project of FUNN, an organization established by the Sharjah government (under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah). The festival is dedicated to enhancing the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s & youth’s creativity, and highlight the absolute best in filmmaking for, by, and about children and young people. Get more information at www.siff.ae

About Prism Digital

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency is creating ad campaigns for Events, FMCG, Medical brands, e-commerce websites, and companies in the Food and Beverage space including leading restaurants, Food and Beverage brands, and nutritional supplement companies. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region the provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients. providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism on https://www.prism-me.com/

