Private Investigations Company Swiss Security Solutions LLC Announces New Global Division Specializing in Insurance Fraud

Swiss Security Solutions LLC headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, announces New Global Division Specializing in Insurance Fraud. This Division is covering the investigative and intelligence cases of insurance fraud in Switzerland and globally from health insurance, life insurance, liability insurance, property insurance, cyber insurance etc. The services provided by this new Division at Swiss Security Solutions are: address search and verification, background and activity checks, company checks, surveillance services, and interviews.

Insurance Fraud occurs when someone knowingly lies to obtain a benefit or advantage to which they are not otherwise entitled, or someone knowingly denies a benefit that is due and to which someone is entitled. According to the law, the crime of insurance fraud can be prosecuted when: 1) The suspect had the intent to defraud. Insurance fraud is a "specific" intent crime. This means an insurance company and later prosecutor must prove that the person involved knowingly committed an act to defraud; 2) An act of insurance fraud is completed. Simply making a misrepresentation (written or oral) to an insurer with the knowledge that is untrue is sufficient. 3) The act and intent must come together. One without the other is not a crime. 4) Actual loss is not needed as long as the suspect has committed an act and had the intent to commit the crime. No money necessarily has to be lost by a victim.

Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides investigative and intelligence services globally and in Switzerland with a few trademarks: Private Investigator Switzerland, Swiss Detective Agency and Private Detective Agency Switzerland. For Switzerland people, there is a special German-language website www.privatdetektiv-zurich.ch. A 45 billion US dollars were investigated and secured by Swiss Security Solutions LLC announced Executive Board on press conference 29th April 2022 which means more than anybody, Swiss Security Solutions is capable of taking your case and giving you the results you need.

If you believe you need thorough and methodical fraud investigation globally, business intelligence, private and financial investigations, cybersecurity, and blockchain investigative solutions in Switzerland and globally, please contact your Single Point of Contact (SPoC) at Swiss Security Solutions LLC for assistance.

Swiss Security Solutions believes that its integrity and reputation are not only based on over 85 + years of experience and 220 years of know-how, but also on external corporate liability insurance of CHF/USD 10M per Case, with the goal in every investigation to deliver complete customer satisfaction.

