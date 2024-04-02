Private School Expense Management Solution Announced For Utility Bill Savings

Recession Resister has announced their Bill Saver expense management tool to help private schools reduce overhead costs.

The newly announced savings tool can help eliminate financial waste and reduce overhead costs in a number of key areas, like gas, electricity, and telecommunications.

More details can be found at https://recessionresister.com

As utility prices continue to rise for academic institutions across the United States, the Bill Saver platform from Recession Resister helps negotiate better rates and identify possible areas for savings.

A recent report from University Business shows that private schools and other academic organizations are under increasing pressure to reduce expenses and increase profit margins. While school administrators may struggle to meet these obligations and financial goals, the Bill Saver tool simplifies the process.

“Rather than having you spend hours on the internet or on the phone trying to get better deals on service rates, we do the hard work for you,” explains a spokesperson. “With Bill Saver, our smart technology and team of negotiation experts ensure you’re not being overcharged.”

To help private schools target key areas of overspending and manage expenses more efficiently, Bill Saver's auditing component examines several years’ worth of bills to identify possible refunds or reductions that may be owed.

The platform’s team of skilled negotiators will then contact service providers directly - including pest control, water delivery, internet, phone, payroll services, security, and waste management - to secure more competitive rates without schools having to make any changes to their existing plans.

If a better rate is found with a different provider, the energy auto switching function will move a school’s accounts automatically, saving energy, time, and money. Administrators do not have to take any action, giving them extra time to spend on other tasks.

Bill Saver’s energy efficiency system also helps administrators reduce overall consumption on campus, including HVACs and other major appliances that may be using large amounts of electricity and driving up costs.

In addition to negotiating better rates and contracts, Bill Saver also offers tax strategy advice, helping private schools maximize tax credits while also implementing better employee retention protocols to reduce turnover.

