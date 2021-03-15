Prixa, Generali Indonesia, and Lifepack Work Together in Bringing Better Healthcare Experience to Users

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prixa, the first Artificial Intelligence-powered healthcare platform in Indonesia, collaborated with Generali Indonesia, one of the leading insurance companies in the country, in releasing a new solution to enhance Generali's customer experience in health services. This solution adds a new feature, prescription medication purchase and delivery, on the Gen iClick app. The move is set to mark the start of a brighter 2021 for both companies.



Starting from upper left: Vivin Arbianti (CMO Generali),Melissa Karim (Moderator), Jutany Japit (COO Generali), Natali Ardianto (CEO Lifepack), James Roring (CEO Prixa), and Edy Tuhirman (CEO Generali) in Virtual Press Conference of the prescription medication purchase and delivery feature in Dr Leo, Gen iClick App by Generali.

This new feature helps customers access healthcare with 24 hour virtual consultations with professional doctors and now prescription medication purchase and delivery services from within the app. Prixa and Generali Indonesia partner with Lifepack, a digital pharmacy start-up, to make this feature available to all users. The collaboration allows users to submit a prescription, complete the checkout and payment steps, and have the medicine delivered instantly.

Prixa had worked with Generali Indonesia to digitize healthcare through Dr Leo, available in the Gen iClick app, when it was launched in April 2020. Since its release, the app saw a 200% increase of active users. The telemedicine feature itself, provided by Prixa, has a 91% increase in usage since its introduction.

"The prescription medication purchase and delivery feature in Dr Leo is one of a series of innovations that we continue to present to assist and provide convenience for customers in all situations. Through innovative, more complete, and integrated features in the Gen iClick application, our customer's health access can be much more effective and efficient. And most importantly, keep implementing health protocols so that it is safer for customers to use. These innovations are proof of Generali's commitment to realizing the vision of becoming a lifetime partner for customers," said Edy Tuhirman, CEO of Generali Indonesia.

"Through this innovative collaboration, users can also submit online claims seamlessly. To further cater to our users, orders for prescription medication during the first year will be exempted from postage costs."

The collaboration brings a more pleasant user experience by combining doctor consultation as well as prescription medication purchase and delivery services into one efficient and effective process —all of the processes being done in one app, without the hassle of switching to multiple apps. Combined with one-click insurance claims, users can access these healthcare services through the Gen iClick app at any time. There is no need to worry about setting up an appointment with a doctor or queueing for prescription medication.

The strategic partnership between Prixa, Generali Indonesia, and Lifepack will bring more conveniences to Gen iClick app users using advanced technology and customer-focused approaches.

James Roring, CEO of Prixa, further added, "This collaboration brings us a step closer to realizing our vision of humanizing healthcare. Considering the healthcare challenges that we face and the shifting lifestyle in today's world, we are pursuing the best digital healthcare experience for our users."

"We hope that our continuing collaboration with Generali will enable better use of technology, which allows us to improve healthcare services for their customers and add value to their health protection offering."

About Prixa

Prixa is the first Artificial Intelligence-powered healthcare platform in Indonesia that combines a proprietary AI-platform with personalized healthcare features and services. Prixa understands how difficult the challenges users face in accessing good healthcare services, including consulting with the best doctors, gaining a better understanding of living healthily and living a fuller life. At Prixa, we build a health ecosystem that puts users first. Established in 2019, Prixa already has more than 2 million users and has worked with trusted partners from various sectors, including Generali Indonesia, Mandiri Inhealth, Jabar Digital Service (JDS) and more.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.prixa.ai/.

