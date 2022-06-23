Process Intelligence and Automation Success Honoured with 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

26 organisations recognised in Nintex's annual customer awards program, which celebrates public and private sector organisations in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the 26 winners of the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, including this year's 2022 Nintex Champion – Quaker Houghton.



Nintex's annual customer awards program recognizes public and private-sector organizations across the globe for transforming the way people work with process intelligence and automation.

"Our community of customers and partners are a constant reminder of the inspiring digital transformation success that organisations are achieving," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We congratulate the 2022 Solution Innovation Award winners and applaud them for their success in transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform."

Receiving top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion, Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids and operates in more than 25 countries with 4,200 employees. Since their precise and sophisticated manufacturing processes leave no room for error, the organisation uses Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow to automate the process of initiating lab requests and directing them appropriately.

To learn more about Quaker Houghton's Nintex success visit: https://www.nintex.com/case-study/quaker-houghton/

2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards winners by award category are available online at https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/customer-and-partner-awards/2022-nintex-solution-innovation-awards/ and include:

2022 Nintex Champion

Quaker Houghton

Regional Transformation Leaders

Americas: GM Financial

Asia Pacific : Austral Construction

: Austral Construction Europe : Twinings

: Twinings Middle East & Africa : Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments

Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp ® : Thermo Fisher Scientific

: Thermo Fisher Scientific Operational Performance with Nintex DocGen ® : Dubai South

: Dubai South Breakthrough Use Cases with Nintex RPA: BGL Group

Cloud-Based Success with Nintex Workflow Cloud: Newson Health

Industry Breakthroughs

Americas: Capital Farm Credit, Johnson & Johnson, and Draeger

Asia Pacific : IQumulate, Harrison Group and Yancoal Australia

: IQumulate, Harrison Group and Yancoal Australia Europe : Fidelity International and DuPont De Nemours

: Fidelity International and DuPont De Nemours Middle East & Africa : Wema Bank and Al Naboodah Group

Public Sector Excellence

Americas: Delaware Department of Transportation (Division of Motor Vehicles)

Asia Pacific : AgriFutures

: AgriFutures Middle East & Africa : Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Education & Non-Profit Success

Education, Americas: Auburn University

Education, Asia Pacific : Busy Bees Asia

: Busy Bees Asia Education, EMEA: Khalifa University

Non-Profit: National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

The Nintex Solution Innovation award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted directly by Nintex customers and partners.

To learn how more organisations are achieving digital transformation and improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1844789/NINTEX_awards.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg?p=medium600