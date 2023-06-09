Process Street releases Process AI, a ChatGPT powered Next-gen process platform

Process Street today announced the release of Process AI, a next-gen business process management platform powered by AI and ChatGPT. AI will allow customers to perform advanced automations, math equations, text formatting, location routing, translation, summarization, sentiment analysis and a myriad of other business tasks.

—

May-31-2023, San Francisco - Process Street today announced the release of Process AI, a next-gen process management platform powered by AI and ChatGPT.

Process Street’s AI-powered process platform serves as a single source for teams to manage all recurring work, including workflows, knowledge, data, forms, and surveys. With AI, customers can generate these often complex resources instantly, solving the blank start problem and saving endless hours of mundane work.

“We saw teams worldwide throwing away their work, wasting precious time and resources running project after project, making the same mistakes over and over. Our plan was to transform the way they work, empowering them to turn their most important processes into transparent, actionable, and accountable workflows.” Vinay Patankar, CEO, Process Street

Founded in 2014, Process Street has helped thousands of companies, including Salesforce, MIT and Colliers. Along the way the startup has secured funding from renowned investors such as Accel, Salesforce Ventures, and Atlassian Ventures, and has grown to become a critical tool for compliance and process-driven teams across HR, Finance, and Real Estate sectors.

“We built the world's easiest-to-use business process management platform, accessible without engineering support. Then we made it available on Slack, Teams, iOS, and Android, empowering teams to work from anywhere with one-click approvals, quick-fill forms, and powerful automations.” Cameron McKay CTO, Process Street

Process Street is now excited to announce the next evolution of its product from a workflow management tool to an AI-powered process platform.

AI will allow customers to perform advanced automations, math equations, text formatting, location routing, translation, summarization, sentiment analysis and a myriad of other business tasks.

“ChatGPT has been an incredible blessing for our customers, enhancing almost every corner of our application and enabling an exciting roadmap for future functionality. It has allowed us to move from a point and click workflow builder to an intelligent UX, making the world's easiest to use business process management platform even easier.” Vinay Patankar, CEO, Process Street

Process AI takes no-code to a whole new level, enabling users to design sophisticated workflows and create advanced automations that would’ve previously required an engineering team and can compress hundreds of “if this then that” rules into a single prompt.

Based on strong positive reviews from beta users, Process Street is confident their new platform will revolutionize how teams manage recurring work, and has stated they have many future ChatGPT enabled features on their roadmap.

Process Street is offering a free trial of Process AI which Process Street is offering a free trial of Process AI which is available as of today.

- Process AI demo - https://process.st/platform/ai

- Process Street - https://process.st

- Process Street Press Kit - https://process.st/presskit

###

About Process Street

Process Street is an AI-Powered Platform that revolutionizes workflow management for companies by integrating Artificial Intelligence into every aspect of their operations, enhancing efficiency, collaboration, and consistency across teams. It provides a platform for businesses to document and streamline their processes, making it easier for teams to collaborate, execute tasks, and ensure consistency and efficiency in their operations.

Collaboration software created a promise of increased efficiency, but in reality, this created increased confusion, with free-form project management systems creating complex, unstructured workflows that need to be redesigned for each new project. Process Street takes these unorganized projects and turns them into streamlined repeatable processes, allowing for transparency, consistency and continuous improvement.

Contact Info:

Name: Vinay Patankar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Process Street

Address: 201 Spear St, San Francisco, California 94105, United States

Website: http://process.st



Release ID: 89099224

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.