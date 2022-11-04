Procter & Gamble appoints Country Manager for Malaysia & Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter and Gamble, the home of leading consumer brands such as Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, announced that Nantha Kumaran Kalimuthu is appointed as the Country Manager of Malaysia & Singapore effective April 1st, 2022. Nantha Kalimuthu will lead the growth of the selling and market operations of P&G in Malaysia & Singapore.



Nantha Kumaran Kalimuthu, named Country Manager of P&G Malaysia & Singapore

Nantha Kumaran Kalimuthu joined Procter and Gamble in 2006. For the last 17 years at P&G across Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and Asia-wide roles, he has served in various positions with diversified experiences in Sales and Commercial Operations.

Prior to this new appointment as Country Manager for Malaysia and Singapore, Nantha Kalimuthu was the Senior Director - Corporate Market Strategy & Planning (MS&P) and Distributor Leader of P&G Korea, where he made remarkable steps in changing the Korean distributor business. Before that, he was the Commercial Leader and Corporate MS&P head of P&G MSV (Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam).

Over the years in various capacities, Nantha Kalimuthu has proven himself an accomplished and innovative Market Strategy leader with a demonstrated history of delighting shoppers and developing organizations.

On his new appointment, Nantha Kalimuthu said, "I am honored by the opportunity to lead P&G Malaysia & Singapore. It is both exciting and challenging. Together with our amazing team of P&G talents and our world-class brands, I am confident that we will continue to build strong brands and bring meaningful, superior innovation to our shoppers and consumers."

Malaysia & Singapore are important markets for P&G today and in the future. In line with P&G's sustainable growth strategy, the company continues to invest in innovation to raise the bar of excellence and deliver superior products that delight local consumers. Being committed to being a Force for Growth and a Force for Good, P&G Malaysia & Singapore has stepped up to do its part in building a more equal and inclusive world, protecting the planet and creating significant impacts on the community.

