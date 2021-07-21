Prodigy Technovations Announces QSPI, SMI, SM Bus, JTAG Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore, India-based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd introduces PGY-QSPI-EX-PD, PGY-SMI-EX-PD, PGY-SMBus-EX-PD and PGY-JTAG-EX-PD. These serial bus Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer are for development of interface for consumer, automotive and 5G applications. PGY-EX-PD is family of leading instrument that enables the design and test engineers to test the QSPI, SMI (MDIO), SM Bus and JTAG designs for its specifications by configuring PGY-EX-ED as master/slave, generating interface traffic with error injection capability and decoding Protocol packets. This enables the silicon validation engineers to characterize and validate the interface in easy use tool and reduce the time to market. These products enhance Prodigy Technovations already available I3C, SPMI, RFFE, I2C, SPI and UART Exerciser and Protocol Analyzers.

Multidomain View in software provides the complete view of these interfaces Protocol activity in single GUI. User can easily setup the exerciser to generate traffic using a GUI or script. On the analyzer, user can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between Master and Slave. The decoded results are displayed in timing diagram and protocol listing window with autocorrelation. This comprehensive display of information makes it industry best, offering an easy to use solution to debug the these serial bus designs.

Key Features of PGY- QSPI, JTAG, SMI and SM Bus Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer

Ability to configure it as Master/Host and Slave/Device

Generate different protocol Packets

Error Injection such as CRC errors, parity errors and ACK/NACK errors

maximum data rate support

Scripting for automation

For detail product information visit http://www.prodigytechno.com/

Prodigy Technovations Pvt Ltd. is a contributing member of MIPI Alliance and member of JEDEC, PCISig, SD Association.

Pricing, availability:

The PGY- QSPI, JTAG, SMI and SM Bus Exerciser and Protocol Analyzer now orderable. Products will be delivered in 6 to 8 weeks of time. For Evaluation and Pricing, write to contact@prodigytechno.com

About Prodigy Technovations

Prodigy Technovations is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies such as eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS II, UFS2.0/3.0/4.0 We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipments. The company's ongoing efforts include successful implementation of innovative and comprehensive protocol Analysis solutions using latest hardware technologies.

Video: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1577457/Silicon_Validation.mp4