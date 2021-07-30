Production Officially Starts at USI's Vietnam Plant

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USI's Vietnam plant is located in Dinh Vu, Haian District, Haiphong City, Vietnam, covering a total area of 65,000 square meters. The construction process will be finished in two phases. Recently the System in Package (SiP) modules for wearable products have received the production certificate and the first-phase plant officially started production on July 29, 2021. The main plant put into use in the first phase has a floor area of 54,000 square meters, covering an area of 18,000 square meters. In the foreseeable future, the plant will focus on manufacturing SiP modules for wearable electronic products.



USI Vietnam Plant

The Vietnam plant is expected to reach full capacity in 2022 with an annual output of more than 10 million modules and create approximately 1,700 jobs for local residents, becoming a high-tech manufacturing company in Haiphong. Part of the land is still reserved to develop other businesses and meet the potential needs of future customers. In the future, the company will give full play to the competitive advantages of the Vietnam site and develop EMS/ODM/JDM businesses in the Vietnam site according to customer needs.

As the company's first manufacturing base in Southeast Asia, the Vietnam plant is an important part of the USI's global landscape of manufacturing sites. It will help the company respond to the orders from overseas customers more flexibly and promote the development of local economy and high-tech industries in Vietnam.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is one of the subsidiaries of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) which is a world-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test in the world. To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.