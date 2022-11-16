Professional Tools Manufacturer Celebrates 12th Anniversary with New Product Launches

In order to thank their loyal customers for the years of tremendous support, Youfu tools launched a Thanksgiving event where new products with exclusive deals are launched.

Youfu Tools is a professional precision screwdriver manufacturer, offering custom services like pre-sale services, OEM and ODM service for high-quality precision screwdriver sets, electric screwdrivers, and more.

To celebrate their 12th year of being in the industry, Youfu Tools launched a Thanksgiving event where customers will be able to enjoy exclusive deals on their products and services. The promotion event is from the 1st of November and ends on the 31st of December.

The manufacturer is also notable for their Electric Cordless Screwdriver and Professional Soldering Station. With the Electric Cordless Screwdriver, users will be able to give their wrist a break as this tool pairs perfectly with the 4mm precision driver kit to make complex assemblies like computer builds quick and easy.

It comes with 30 precision bits and 10 mainstream types, which can meet daily maintenance needs. All screwdriver bits are made of S2 steel with a hardness of up to 60 HRC. Compared with CR-V, S2 steel has the advantages of high strength, wear resistance, and corrosion resistance. Every bit is machined with high precision to avoid damaging the screw. Specially used for precision object disassembly, such as repairing computers/tablets/game consoles/cameras/watches, etc.

On top of that, Youfu tools are well-known for having one of the Best Electric Precision Screwdrivers that is battery powered and easily recharges, stylish and sturdy for fast turning of screws - without the strain or cramp.

Youfu's high quality, competitively priced line of hand and power tools is composed of the highest quality mechanical components, designed for home repair enthusiasts. “We strive to create the best possible toolkit and focus on customer satisfaction ethically, honourably and competently. Customer satisfaction is the core drive and goal of our work.” said a spokesperson from Youfu Tools.

For more information, please visit https://www.youfutools.com/.

About Youfu Tools

Youfu has been engaged in the development, production and sales of precision hand tools, power tools, accessories and household maintenance tool kits for more than 10 years.

In the global complex and constantly evolving market, the tool industry has never been more challenging and exciting. Their goal is to provide high-quality products for as many markets and industries as possible while providing the most cost-effective price that satisfies enterprises of all sizes. This is one of the reasons why we are competitive in this industry.

