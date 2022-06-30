Professionals With a Master’s in Mental Health Counseling Are Needed to Help Address the Mental Health Crisis

—

The United States is currently facing a mental health crisis, and Clinical Mental Health Counselors are helping Americans access life-saving treatment. According to Mental Health America (MHA), over half of adults in the U.S. with a mental illness do not receive treatment, totaling over 27 million adults. Younger populations in the U.S. are also facing higher rates of mental illness in the last few years; over 2.5 million youth have severe depression, and multiracial groups are at the greatest risk.

In addition to the rising rates of mental illness, the United States is seeing a surge in substance abuse. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS), over 70,000 drug overdose deaths occur in the U.S annually, and drug and alcohol abuse increased over the pandemic.

Good Therapy states over 115 million people in the United States live in designated Health Professional Shortage Areas. These are areas in which the ratio of mental health professionals to residents is smaller than 1 per 30,000 people. The solution is simple - we need more trained mental health professionals.

Current students aim to alleviate future pressure.

In St. Bonaventure’s CACREP-accredited online Master of Science in Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, students complete engaging coursework and in-field practice and learn how to support individuals, families, and groups in overcoming personal challenges and improve mental health outcomes. In addition, students develop the necessary skills to help those in need, including individual and group counseling competencies, cultural competencies, communication, critical thinking, and ethical and legal responsibilities.

St Bonaventure University is devoted to the Franciscan values of compassion, wisdom, and integrity, which help graduates make a positive impact as community leaders, advocates, and practitioners who model compassionate service.

Delivered entirely online, students can balance existing commitments by logging in anywhere, at any time. The program is competitively priced and strategically designed to prepare students for in-demand roles working in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

