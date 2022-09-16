Profet AI Recognized As A Representative AI Startup by Gartner

Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Startups

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan AI Startup, Profet AI, has been named as "Representative AI Startups, Greater China" in the "2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Startup, Great China. This market guide is for worldwide IT leaders to understand the current market of AI startups. The reports categorized AI startups into four areas: DSML platform, AI Technologies, AI-augmented technology and AI applications. This year, Gartner reviewed 34 AI startups of the Greater China region and Profet AI was listed as a representative company of Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) platform area. DSML platforms are to assist enterprises in generating internal solutions and to provide enterprises with more resources and knowledge of that of Data Scientists.

Profet AI's AutoML platform can serve as a virtual data scientist for enterprises. With this no-code platform, domain experts without any knowledge in coding can make use of it as well. Enterprises can truly realize "Citizen AI" by enabling 80% of the professionals to utilize AI. It helps to expedite digital transformation initiatives and further gain their competitive advantages. Trusted by high-tech manufacturers such as AU Optronics (AUO) and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Profet AI is now expanding the impact to the global supply chains.

According to the Gartner report, the DSML platform serves as the foundation for enterprises in data preparation, feature engineering, training models, testing and production, it also provides greater flexibility of customization and control based on enterprises' specific needs. With over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, Jerry Huang-Chief Executive Officer of Profet AI-knows well the industry pain points. He is able to provide recommendations for AI adoptions that cater to clients' needs.

"AI has been a trend for enterprises. Choosing the right topics will be the key to define who can really utilize AI to gain benefit." Jerry said. Recently, Profet AI has upgraded their services based of their clients' feedbacks, releasing the so-called "Ready to Go Applications", the tool helps to expedite the process for enterprise to find the right topic for AI and quickly see value in AI adoption, includes but not limited to: yield rate improvement, cost reduction and productivity improvement.

Profet AI has now expanded to Japan. They will participate in the upcoming Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 conference, taking place in Tokyo from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2022. Profet AI will showcase their AutoML software and the latest released Ready to Go Applications. "We aim to provide more accessible AI tools for the industry", added by Jerry, "and we are excited to showcase our capabilities to the Japanese market."

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 conference is the place where leadership, technology innovation and business strategy converge. Attendees walk away with insights and expert guidance on the future direction of technology, best practices to define and validate their IT strategies, and real-world examples on how to execute on key initiatives. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/jp/symposium

About Profet AI:

Profet AI, established in 2018, has been dedicated to building the world's best auto-machine learning platform for manufacturers. Our no-code platform will automatically generate best prediction model from the 50+ existing algorisms. Our algorithm pool includes regression, classification, clustering, and time series analysis. Profet AI is widely adopted by world's leading customers across industries, including the EMS, Semi-OSAT, PCB, IC design House, display panel and materials solution providers. Through our platform, enterprises can easily harness the power of predictive AI, making smarter decisions, enhancing yields and productivities, reducing unnecessary costs, and eventually accelerating the digital transformation process and enhancing competitiveness.

In the recent upgrade, Profet AI released the "Ready to Go Application", where users can easily apply the 10+ real AI-landing cases, selected from the 100+ application database, and quickly build up their own AI applications.

