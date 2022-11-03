Profit First Business & Money Coach: Empowers Women Toward Financial Abundance in Bestselling Book

‘Rocket to Profit’ Owner Najma Khan shares her vision for all business owners to pay themselves first in Voices of Impact, Volume One.

Voices of Impact contributor Najma Khan felt “blessed, honoured and grateful” to share her story through this uplifting book, a collaboration of 25 visionary women whose journeys of triumph over adversity ignite in others the confidence to speak up.

The Profit First business and money coach wants to inspire others towards empowerment by making it fun and simple to take charge of their finances. “If I could share just one lesson with others, it would be to take your profit first,” the La Trobe Bookkeeping owner says.



Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.



Based in Perth, Western Australia, her program ‘Money and Life by Design’, is a game plan to help others forge a profitable and sustainable business that they love. To find out more about building a profitable business, visit her website www.latrobebookkeeping.com.



Through her formative years in South Africa and then in Australia, Najma embarked on her own journey, overcoming adversity. She knew her path forward was one of service, assisting others with money and profit. She is an advocate for creating change and builds water wells from profits from her business, providing clean drinking water to families in developing countries, thus giving time back to children to attend school. “When you work with me as your Profit First Professional, you can also use your profits to build wells or make a difference, not just in your life, but for others too,” she states.



“Once you have the freedom and power to do any or all of those things, you can achieve clear financial goals and clarity around your money.”



“Najma is a visionary for what is possible in your business and money; her passion and knowledge in work she does empower positive change. Her guidance with her story and in the service she provides is a much-needed asset in businesses today,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing, which gives women a platform to be seen, heard and understood while creating a lasting impact.



About Najma Khan



Najma is the owner of La Trobe Bookkeeping and specialises in helping business owners get clarity around their money and finances. Najma is passionate about her health, people and the belief that one person can change the world. She is on a mission to change how people think about money and to help them realise that “PROFIT” is not a dirty word.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/najma.khan.71/

Voices of Impact Project and Book: https://mybook.link/book/B0BJ27WS2L.

Social Media: #voicesofimpactbook







