Profitable Cause Marketing Service Google Reputation Builder Business Charity

Profit Growth Builders (909-744-8985), a business marketing consulting firm located in Lake Arrowhead, California, has launched its cause marketing service to create sustainable impact for businesses nationwide. The solution helps businesses support local charities while enhancing their reputation in their community and on Google.

The Lake Arrowhead CA firm’s new marketing service is a valuable tool for clients seeking to further the growth of their businesses and make a positive impact in their communities. The team of consultants has years of experience in helping clients improve their profits with growth-based business plans designed for success.

Profit Growth Builders’ cause marketing service is an all-in-one solution encompassing website development, search engine optimization for Google Business Page optimization, and educational content creation for blogs and Facebook. Here’s the kicker: 22% of the gross margin gets donated to charities under the client’s name, with the donations being widely promoted online and in social media to enhance the client’s reputation.

Clients can take advantage of their Foundations Starter option which features website development, performance optimization, and Google Business Page optimization. The Foundations Advanced plan includes the above-mentioned as well as strategic content marketing with Facebook and Instagram posting, plus informational content publication.

The firm’s Thriver Starter plan focuses on boosting the client’s reputation by helping them achieve a 5-star rating on Google. It also includes marketing automation solutions for enhanced conversion rates. Clients can take advantage of the many benefits the Thriver Advanced option offers, including reputation management, marketing automation, and organic Google ranking via expert SEO.

Furthermore, they also provide cause marketing consulting, which is ideal for leveraging social causes to establish authority, increase revenue, and maximize profitability. A deduction will be made from the client’s monthly payment to give directly to their desired charity under the client’s name.

About Profit Growth Builders

Profit Growth Builders is led by Gregg Kell, a public reputation specialist, and is dedicated to helping businesses expand their growth through effective marketing methods. The firm’s team has been serving the area for over 5 years with its extensive range of services and has earned a strong reputation for its high-quality solutions and client satisfaction. They also offer social media marketing and video marketing services designed to increase visibility, build trust, and create new connections.

A satisfied client said: “Thank You, Gregg. The software you used to run through our business was incredible. Your attention to detail is greatly appreciated. Our engagement was flawless, and I look forward to our continued success. I highly recommend this company.”

