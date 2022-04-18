PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED FOR KOH SAMUI JAZZ FESTIVAL 'SAMUI SUMMER JAZZ 2022' FROM JUNE 7TH - 12th

6-night programme at the island's top resorts and clubs to showcase leading jazz and World music artists from Netherlands, USA and Thailand

KOH SAMUI, Thailand, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6-night programme for this year's sounds of 'Samui Summer Jazz 2022' music festival has been announced featuring a superb line-up of international jazz and World music artists from the Netherlands, USA and Thailand performing at some of the island's leading 5-star resorts and clubs.

The festival returns to Koh Samui after an 8-year hiatus and is presented by SKÅL International Koh Samui and sponsored by Imagine Samui in collaboration with SOS [Sisters on Samui] foundation.

'Samui Summer Jazz 2022' is part of the SKÅL International Thailand #ReDiscoverThailand tourism recovery campaign and specifically the #ReDiscoverSamui promotional initiative to support the return of tourism to the island.

Organized in collaboration with the Amersfoort Jazz Festival (Netherlands) and linked to JAZZNL of the Netherlands and the WORLD JAZZ NETWORK, the concerts will be held over 6 nights at the following venues, and include cocktails or cocktails and dinner depending on the venue.

Tuesday, June 7th

Centara Reserve Samui presents the New York Round Midnight Orchestra at 20:00

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centarareserve/

Round Midnight Orchestra: https://newyorkroundmidnight.com/

Wednesday, June 8th

U Samui presents Paul van Kessel in Concert at 20:00

www.usamui.com

Paul van Kessel - https://www.paulvankessel.com/home

Thursday, June 9th

SEEN Beach Club Samui presents the Saskia Laroo Band "Jazz meets Hip Hop" at 21:00

https://www.seenbeachclubsamui.com/

Saskia Laroo Band - www.saskialaroo.com

Friday, June 10th

SALA Samui Chaweng Beach presents Deborah Carter with the Ben van den Dungen Quartet at 20:00

https://www.salahospitality.com/chaweng/

Deborah Carter and the Ben van den Dungen Quartet - https://deborahcarter.com/

Saturday, June 11th

Santiburi Koh Samui presents Alexander Beets Quintet and Koh Mr Saxman at 20:00

https://santiburisamui.com/

Alexander Beets Quintet and international jazz vocalist Nathalie Schaap - https://alexanderbeets.com [https://alexanderbeets.com];

Sunday, June 12th

Melia Koh Samui Brunch Grand finale "Summer Jam" with Nathalie Schaap & Koh Mr Saxman at 12:00 https://www.melia.com/en/hotels/thailand/koh-samui/melia-koh-samui/index.htm

Concerts will each feature two sets of 50-minutes each and the hosting resort or club will provide cocktails and dinner as a package for ticketholders. Hotel-stay packages will also be available throughout the Jazz Festival.

For bookings and more information, visit the official festival website:

www.samuisummerjazz.com

Facebook: SamuiSummerJazz

Instagram: SamuiSummerJazz

IMAGES – A selection of images of the artists is available on the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yiaugixqdhns5kx/AAChLhXT14ZVBjIiS4nAoe4ca?dl=0

Editor's Notes

About JazzNL [ https://jazznl.com]

Founded in 2005. the foundation JazzNL initiates, organizes and supports projects on behalf of Dutch World Jazz and improvised music, connecting international jazz networks and exploring new jazz markets worldwide. Main projects are the World Jazz Conference and annual Amersfoort Jazz Festival in The Netherlands. JazzNL arranges so-called 'Jazz Expeditions': bilateral cooperation between Dutch jazz artists and a vibrant World Jazz network abroad.

About the World Jazz Network [ https://worldjazznetwork.com/]

The World Jazz Network is a partnership between venues, festivals and other tastemakers in the global jazz industry that aims to build bridges between audiences worldwide. It is an organizer, promoter, doer, musicians, and most of all music lovers. Every year, the organization meets at the World Jazz Conference, JazzNL and hosted by Amersfoort Jazz Festival in The Netherlands.

About SKAL International Koh Samui [https://kohsamui.skal.org/]

SKAL Koh Samui is the Samui chapter of the global travel and tourism organization SKAL International – the world's largest international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. It currently has 13,000 members worldwide. There are currently six SKAL International Clubs operating throughout Thailand in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Krabi and Samui. www.skal.org

https://kohsamui.skal.org/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SkalClubSamui

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/skalclubsamui

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skalclubsamui/

www.RedDiscoverSamui.com

#ReDiscoverSamui | #SamuiReady | #SamuiSafe | #SamuiPlus