Project Screen by Prenetics Launches Online and Offline Pre-departure COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Service Powered by Flowflex™

Developed for Hong Kong travellers, new services can be conducted virtually under supervision at home or physically at Hong Kong International Airport

Pre-departure COVID-19 Testing Service

Service Scope

At-Home (Virtual) COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test



(HKD 299)

· The At-Home (Virtual) COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test is a self-administered test virtually supervised and validated by trained professionals.



· Take the test at home using Flowflex™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and get certified digital test reports before your flight.



· Receive a digital test report in 60 minutes via SMS and email, after successfully uploading results.



· Negative results issued by Prenetics accepted by 17+ countries or regions*.



· Nasal swab collection at-home with virtual supervision by a trained health professional



· Bookings are available as early as 2 weeks in advance. Operating hours: 8:30AM-9:00PM.



· Delivery of kits: Within 1-2 business days by courier.

HKIA COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test



(HKD 399)

· Receive a digital test report in 30 minutes via SMS and email.



· Negative results issued by Prenetics accepted by 17+ countries or regions*.



· Nasal swab collection will be performed by a trained health professional and analysed using Flowflex™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test.



· Project Screen by Prenetics is located at Service Counter A03 at Hong Kong International Airport's Arrival Hall A.



· Bookings are available as early as 2 weeks in advance.

Project Screen Airport Counter operating hours: 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM - 6:30 PM.

HKIA COVID-19 Rapid RT-PCR Test



(HKD 499)

· Receive a digital test report in 2 hours via SMS and email.



· Negative results issued by Hong Kong government-recognised ISO 15189 laboratory are accepted in most countries or regions*.



· Combined nasal and throat swab collection will be performed by a trained health professional. For passengers travelling to Japan, a Nasopharyngeal swab will be performed as required by the Government of Japan.



· Project Screen by Prenetics is located at Service Counter A03 at Hong Kong International Airport's Arrival Hall A.



· Bookings are available as early as 2 weeks in advance.

Project Screen Airport Counter operating hours: 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM - 6:30 PM.







[1] Update as of date of press release distribution. Due to constant changes to COVID-related travel requirements, travellers are advised to refer to latest announcements issued by their destination country/region prior to their travels.

[2] A nationwide analytical and clinical evaluation of 46 rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV2 compared to RT-qPCR. URL: https://www.hvidovrehospital.dk/presse-og-nyt/pressemeddelelser-og-nyheder/nyheder-fra-hvidovre-hospital/PublishingImages/Sider/Antigentests-svinger-voldsomt-i-kvalitet/A%20nationwide%20analytical%20and%20clinical%20evaluation%20of%2046%20rapid%20antigen%20tests%20for%20SARS-CoV-.pdf

[3] Bekliz, Meriem; Perez-Rodriguez, Francisco; Puhach, Olha; Adea, Kenneth; Melancia, Stéfane Marques; Baggio, Stephanie; Corvaglia, Anna-Rita; Jacquerioz-Bausch, Frédérique; Alvarez, Catia. Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 antigen-detecting rapid tests for Omicron variant: 2021.12.18.21268018. 2022-01-17. doi:10.1101/2021.12.18.21268018v2.full



[4] ACON. Clinical Study Report for Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test. Study No.: CoV-14.

About Project Screen by Prenetics

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 May 2022 - Prenetics (the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, announced the launch of new online & offline pre-departure COVID-19 testing services powered by Flowflex™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (Flowflex™). The new offerings, calledand, mark another key milestone for Project Screen by Prenetics, a one-stop global COVID-19 testing provider that offers convenient services for rapid antigen test (RAT) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Hong Kong. Going forward, Hong Kong travellers can choose to conduct pre-departure testing from the comfort of their homes, or at the Hong Kong International Airport Prenetics service counter. Currently, negative RAT results issued by Prenetics are accepted by more than 17 countries or regions [1] around the world.As international travel for both business and leisure gradually resume, most countries have eased their travel restrictions to accept certified pre-departure RAT results. The newcan be done using a self-administered nasal swab which is analysed using Flowflex™. Travelers can take the test at home under a virtually supervised video call with a trained professional to get certified digital test reports before their flight. Certified results will be available within 60 minutes after uploading the test results.For travellers who plan to arrive at the airport earlier, thecan be conducted at the Prenetics service counter located in Arrival Hall A of the Hong Kong International Airport. Travelers can receive test results within 30 minutes via SMS and email. The nasal swab collection will be performed on-site by a trained health professional and analysed using Flowflex™."The launch of the new pre-departure RAT service is a key milestone for Project Screen by Prenetics and strengthens our position to be "Your Go-To COVID-19 Testing Solution" in Hong Kong. While being able to travel again makes us all feel excited and hopeful about the future, it can be stressful to plan international journeys given the frequent changes in travel restrictions. With the new online and offline pre-departure RAT service powered by Flowflex™, travellers can take control of where they conduct pre-departure COVID-19 tests, enjoying greater convenience and peace of mind," saidTo date, the Flowflex™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test has been the preferred at-home RAT in Hong Kong, with more thanunits sold in the market over the past three months. The Flowflex™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test is approved by more than 40 governments globally, including Hong Kong, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and many more. It is also the most accurate RAT in the market based on two global independent validation studies [2] [3] comparing it against 53 accredited antigen kits. It is also clinically proven to have 98.8% accuracy based on a multi-site clinical study [4] Bothandrequire advanced booking, which is available as early as two weeks in advance.Apart fromand, Project Screen by Prenetics also offersthe gold standard in COVID-19 testing at Hong Kong International Airport too.The price for Project Screen by Prenetics' pre-departure COVID-19 tests are:For more details about the services, please refer to the following websites:Please download media images from here * Due to constant changes in COVID-related travel requirements, travellers are advised to refer to the latest announcements issued by their destination country/region prior to their travels.

With increased global demand for COVID-19 testing, we launched Project Screen by Prenetics in 2020 in support of keeping our community safe. We took advantage of our laboratory network, scientific expertise, and digital systems to deliver best-in-class, safe and accurate COVID-19 testing solutions.



Project Screen has become the trusted testing partner for the Hong Kong government, major corporations, event organisers, and individuals. We are proud to be playing our part in helping the people of Hong Kong stay safe and reclaim normalcy.



About Prenetics

Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a major global diagnostics and genetic testing company with the mission to bring health closer to millions of people globally and decentralize healthcare by making the three pillars — Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care — comprehensive and accessible to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, with operations across 9 locations, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing.



