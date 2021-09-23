Project SEED Announces Huobi Ventures Investment

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project SEED , the one-stop multichain gaming ecosystem, today announced an investment from Huobi Ventures , the global investment arm of Huobi Group.

Since 2013, Huobi Group has been a leading blockchain infrastructure provider that operates the world's largest trading platform by liquidity and real-trading volume. The investment in Project SEED is part of Huobi Ventures' $10M investment program to accelerate cutting-edge GameFi projects.

The partnership will help Project SEED fulfill its vision of disrupting the blockchain gaming industry and scaling up the GameFi market to mass adoption. One of the first multi-chain gaming projects, Project SEED will create a seamless experience that no game has offered before to players with multiple GameFi use cases on a multi-blockchain model.

"This investment underscores our strong confidence in the growth potential of Project SEED amid the robust blockchain gaming market," said Evans Huangfu, Investment Manager, Huobi Ventures.

He added: "With its strength in mobile-focused action role-playing games on a play-to-earn model, Project SEED offers a more refined game experience and is seen as a frontrunner in next-generation blockchain games. We strongly believe that SEED will bring new vitality to the game industry and are excited to partner with it to explore GameFi."

Following this funding partnership, Liko Subakti, CEO of Project SEED has emphasized Houbi Ventures's role in its upcoming development roadmap. "The investment will enable us to accelerate our blockchain backbone, multi-chain philosophy, and empower a huge step in making our ecosystem accessible to everyone," he added.

With the partnership of Huobi Ventures, Project SEED will focus on making high-quality games which integrate more exciting DeFi features, to become a GameFi hub for gaming players as well as developers.

Project SEED is a multichain gaming ecosystem that includes Gaming Studio, NFT Center, Gamefi Nexus, and DAO Council. Seeking to become the spearhead of blockchain mass adoption, Project SEED provides cutting-edge gameplay experience with full fledged gamefi use cases that empower players to own maximum financial power. For more information, please go to: https://projectseed.io/

Huobi Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huobi Group that focuses on global investments. Huobi Ventures' structure is divided into four business lines: Strategic Investment, Strategic M&A, Asset Management, and Global Cooperation. Thus far, Huobi Ventures has launched four funds to focus on Blockchain, HECO Ecology, NFTs and GameFi, respectively. Huobi Ventures aims to drive growth for Huobi Group and create a global ecosystem with our partners. Visit Huobi Ventures for more information.

